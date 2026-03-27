Playoff Recap: Eagles Spoil Regiment Playoff Opener, Pick Up Road Win

The QMJHL playoffs are officially underway, with just one game on Thursday opening up the post-season.
It was a special one in Newfoundland, with the Regiment hosting the first playoff game at the Mary Brown's Centre since the franchise moved to St. John's last season.
However, it wasn't a perfect ending, as a plucky Cape Breton Eagles squad worked hard to spoil the big day in Newfoundland.
It was a special night for the Newfoundland Regiment, as 5,822 fans packed the Mary Brown's Centre for the first playoff game for the franchise since they relocated from Acadie-Bathurst last summer.
At the 6:18 mark of the opening frame, the supporters got what they wished for.
It had to be captain Justin Larose who got the scoring going in the playoffs, as he finished off a cross-ice pass from Dawson Sharkey after some good forechecking work from Newfoundland.
That lead wouldn't last forever, though, as Lewis Gendron equalized for the Eagles past the halfway mark of the first. That 1-1 score would hold to the first intermission.
The Regiment retook the lead again in the second. The dogged forecheck was at it again, and Maddex Marmulak capitalized, giving the hosts the lead back.
But once again, Cape Breton had an answer. This time it came through Raoul Boilard as the Eagles turned a defensive zone faceoff into a rush chance up the ice, and Boilard was there to capitalize on an Eliot L'Italien feed.
The teams would once again head into the dressing rooms knotted up, this time at 2-2, heading into the pivotal third period.
After a feisty start to the final frame, it was an unlikely source who gave the visitors their first lead of the game.
Caden Kelly, who had just five goals in 41 games in the regular season after joining from the Ottawa 67's, beat his man along the boards before firing a shot past the glove of Louis-Antoine Denault, and suddenly Cape Breton had the advantage.
Despite a late Regiment push, the Eagles would hold on thanks to 32 stops from Felix Hamel, including 15 in the third, and take home a key road victory to open up the series.
These teams will be right back at it for game two Friday night, with the stakes even bigger.
Cape Breton (1) at Newfoundland (0)- 5:30 PM EDT
Quebec (0) at Charlottetown (0) - 6:00 PM EDT
Saint John (0) at Moncton (0) - 6 PM EDT
Victoriaville (0) at Blainville-Boisbriand (0) - 7:00 PM EDT
Sherbrooke (0) at Shawinigan (0) - 7:00 PM EDT
Halifax (0) at Chicoutimi (0) - 7:00 PM EDT
Gatineau (0) at Rouyn-Noranda (0) - 7:00 PM EDT
Val-d'Or (0) at Drummondville (0) - 7:00 PM EDT