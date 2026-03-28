Playoff Recap: Foreurs Pull Game One Upset, Contenders Show Dominance

The playoff bonanza truly begun Friday, with all eight series in action, and seven different game one puck drops.
Home teams went 6-2, with just Sherbrooke and Val-d'Or winning on the road (though Cape Breton also won away from home Thursday).
Here's all the action from the full slate of games.
An explosion of offence in the first two periods saw the Foreurs blow past the Voltigeurs in a game one road upset.
Most notably, Val-d'Or's top stars were held off the board, as Philippe Veilleux and Maxime Coursol didn't record a point. Yet, the Foreurs' depth pulled through. They'll hope for a continuation of the depth offence as the series goes along if they want to pull the upset.
Meanwhile, Drummondville will need to tighten up defensively, and they'll probably hope for a better performance in goal than Jan Larys' six goals against on 15 shots in this one.
A feisty, lower scoring affair saw the Phoenix continue their hot end to the regular season, coming from down 1-0 to win on the road in Shawinigan.
Eloi Benard's tally stood as the game-winner, as Kyan Labbe made some solid stops down the stretch.
Chad Bellemare's insurance marker on the power play and captain Olivier Dubois' empty netter sealed the victory.
The Cataractes will need more jump from their offence as the series rolls along.
Ivan Ryabkin showed up big time in his QMJHL playoff debut, ending the night with two goals and two assists in the Islanders' game one win over the Remparts.
This one was a back and forth affair through two, but Ryabkin's early third period marker stood as the game winner.
It's going to be tough to keep the Carolina Hurricanes prospect quiet this post-season, and the rest of that Charlottetown attack keeps ticking right behind him.
The Wildcats survived an early scare as Alexander Donovan tipped home an Alexis Joseph shot on the power play late in the first to give the eighth-seeded visitors a surprising lead, scoring five unanswered in the final two periods.
Gavin Cornforth was the star in this one, posting a hat trick. Teddy Mutryn had a goal and two assists in his own right.
Moncton really turned on the jets as the game went on, with the shots ending up 50-17 for the defending champs, including 20-5 in the third when the Sea Dogs needed to score.
Another top seed who had to fight back from a deficit were the Armada, who were down 3-2 after the first period thanks to a pair of Egor Shilov goals.
It was fellow top 2026 NHL draft eligible Xavier Villeneuve who took over the second period for Blainville-Boisbriand, scoring a pair of goals to give the hosts the advantage heading into the third.
Mael Lavigne's goal put the game to bed in the final frame, but the Tigres offence showed they won't be an easy out.
In Friday's onle game two, the Regiment answered back after losing game one at home, evening up the series as the teams will head out to Sydney next week.
The Eagles tried to battle back from a 3-0 deficit, pulling the game to within a goal by the end of the second thanks to another big performance from Raoul Boilard, who has had his game in the early goings of the postseason.
In the end, Alexis Michaud's four assists led the way as Newfoundland pulled away with three goals in the third, turning this one into a best of five.
It took until the second period for the Saguenéens to solve Nick Gillham-Cirka, but it was smooth sailing after that.
A five-goal third period cemented a statement 8-1 victory for Chicoutimi, who've been dominating teams like this for a while down the stretch.
Mavrick Lachance (2+1), Nathan Lecompte (1+2) and Emile Guite (1+2), all had three-point nights, while Lucas Beckman stopped 21 of 22 shots sent his way.
It was all business start to finish for the Huskies, who blanked the Olympiques in game one.
A four-goal first period put this one to bed pretty early, and Rouyn-Nornada looked a few steps above the competition all game.
16-year-old Jayden Pominville had four points in his playoff debut, while Samuel Meloche had a 23-save shutout.
Gatineau (0) at Rouyn-Noranda (1) - 4 PM EDT
Victoriaville (0) at Blainville-Boisbriand (1) - 4 PM EDT
Sherbrooke (1) - Shawinigan (0) - 4 PM EDT
Saint John (0) - Moncton (1) - 6 PM EDT
Quebec (0) - Charlottetown (1) - 6 PM EDT
Halifax (0) - Chicoutimi (1) - 7 PM EDT
Val-d'Or (1) - Drummondville (0) - 7 PM EDT