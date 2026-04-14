Playoff Recap: Goaltending, Defence Lead Armada, Saguenéens To Game 3 Wins

Chicoutimi takes a 3-0 series lead on Quebec, while Blainville-Boisbriand get their first lead of the series in Newfoundland.
We're onto the away teams hosting in round two of the QMJHL playoffs, as the series shift to game three.
The first two of those came on Monday night, with Blainville-Boisbriand and Chicoutimi picking up important road victories.
Here's all the action from both games.
Blainville-Boisbriand (4) - Newfoundland (1)
It seems like the Armada are settling into this series.
After a tough game one, and trailing in game two, the favoured Blainville-Boisbriand side has been fantastic, and has been pushing Newfoundland to the brink.
They got off to a first period lead in this one, as Justin Carbonneau scored the lone first period goal to give the visitors the advantage heading into the break.
Dawson Sharkey scored on the power play late in the second to equalize, but a huge Matt Gosselin go-ahead goal with just eight seconds left gave Blainville the lead right back.
Olivier Lemieux and Vincent Desjardins scored in the third to give them some insurance, and the Armada skated away to their first series lead of the second round.
William Lacelle had arguably his best game of the playoffs so far, stopping 29 of 30 shots, including all nine in the third. Carbonneau had a gorgeous assist on the fourth goal to add to his own tally, having the big game he needed to.
BLB will have a chance to take a huge 3-1 lead in the series in Tuesday's game four.
Chicoutimi (4) - Quebec (0)
Well, Lucas Beckman's streak of allowing exactly one goal in each of his first six playoff starts for the Saguenéens is over.
That's because he didn't allow a single one in game three of this one, though he had an easy night thanks to the defending in front of him. Quebec managed exactly four shots in each period, leaving the Ottawa Senators prospect with an easy 12-save shutout.
This one got feisty early, including a game misconduct penalty to Chicoutimi's Liam Lefebvre in the first period for a nasty blindside hit on Egan Beveridge, but once it calmed down, the visitors really took over.
Emmanuel Vermette had a hat trick to give him eight goals in seven games these playoffs, the best mark in the QMJHL. Tomas Lavoie scored the other, and it was a dominant Sags win from start to finish.
While the Remparts have done an alright job not letting the firepower of their opponents run wild, they haven't been able to get any offence going on their own, and this was a series-worst on home ice.
Their backs will be against the wall for Wednesday's game four, as they'll look to avoid the sweep.
Tonight's Games
Blainville-Boisbriand (2) at Newfoundland (1) - 5:30 PM EDT
Rouyn-Noranda (2) at Shawinigan (0) - 7 PM EDT
Moncton (2) at Val-d'Or (0) - 7 PM EDT