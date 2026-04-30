Playoff Recap: Huskies Even Up Series On Home Ice

Rouyn-Noranda took a huge game four victory to even up their series with Chicoutimi at 2-2.
The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies just don't go away.
In a pivotal must-win game four at home, they came away with a huge victory over Chicoutimi to level the series at 2-2.
Here's all the action from Wednesday night's game.
The teams wasted no time getting the scoring going early in the first, with Alonso Gosselin's 1-0 goal coming just 1:41 into the game, giving the visitors an early lead.
That wouldn't even last a minute, though, as Benjamin Brunelle continues his excellent playoff run with a snipe from in tight to get the game back to even very quickly.
Lars Steiner would give the Huskies their first lead of the game on a power play a few minutes later, and that 2-1 Rouyn-Noranda lead would hold into the first intermission.
It was once again a Sags goal in the first two minutes of a period to start the second, with Alexis Bernier firing home a shot to tie the game at two.
Just like the first, the Huskies would counter back with two goals after that. The Charlies, Benigno and Laforest, each struck to give the hosts a 4-2 lead heading into the third.
Mavrick Lachance's goal with under seven minutes to go would get Chicoutimi within one, but that was all the Saguenéens could find, and the hosts would even up the series at 2-2 with a huge victory at home.
It was a great third period performance for Rouyn-Noranda, forcing Lucas Beckman into 18 saves in the final frame as well. If not for his performance, the game could've gotten away from the Sags.
Game five goes Friday night in Chicoutimi, with this series now becoming a best-of-three.