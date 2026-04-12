Playoff Recap: Huskies, Wildcats, Saguenéens Win Tight Games

Saturday's slate saw three series play their game two, with the home teams going up 2-0 in each series.
It's been a good start to round two to be a home team, and Saturday's three games continued with that trend.
Rouyn-Noranda, Moncton and Chicoutimi all won to take 2-0 series leads into the road portions of their respective series, and just like on Friday, they needed comeback fashion to do so.
Here's all the action from Saturday's games.
Quebec (1) - Chicoutimi (3)
In many ways, game two felt like a repeat of game one.
This time, Quebec scored first, and the game was knotted at one apiece heading into the third.
It took a bit longer to break the deadlock this time, but with 3:32 to go in the third, Nathan Lecompte scored a big goal to give Chicoutimi their first lead of the night.
Just like game one, the Sags held on and found a late empty netter to put the game away.
Such speaks to the business-like approach this Chicoutimi team can take defensively. There's so much talent on this team from front to back that they can win in many different ways.
The Remparts can't be upset at their effort through two games, keeping the firepower of the Saguenéens relatively quiet, but once again, it's so hard to beat Lucas Beckman. He keeps his record of allowing exactly one goal in each of his first six playoff starts in 2026.
Shawinigan (5) - Rouyn-Noranda (6) (OT)
This one was wild.
After a scoreless first, the goals started to flow in the second. The score seemed to be destined to be knotted at two heading into the third, but Benjamin Brunelle scored his sixth of the postseason with just one second left in the middle frame to give the Huskies a 3-2 lead.
That didn't seem to deter the Cataractes, though, as they scored three straight goals in the third, with the last of those coming with under five minutes to go, which made it seem like they would be on their way to knotting up this series at one game apiece.
But, Rouyn-Noranda wouldn't go away. Brunelle scored again with 1:23 left, before Thomas Verdon tied the game at five with 38 seconds to go in regulation, sending the game to the first overtime of round two.
Antoine St-Laurent would be the hero, and give the Huskies another key home victory. They had their struggles closing out the series against Gatineau, but they've been lights out to start round two.
Val-d'Or (2) - Moncton (3)
It was a much better performance from the Foreurs in comparison to the game one blowout, but they couldn't quite close out this strong, experienced Wildcats team.
Evan Depatie opened the scoring early for the hosts, but Nathan Brisson and that dangerous Foreurs power play levelled the game before the end of the first.
Val-d'Or would take the lead in the second, but couldn't hold on. Max Vilen and Alex Mercier would beat Emile Beaunoyer, giving Moncton a 3-2 lead by the second intermission, which would hold through the rest of the game.
They managed to hold the Foreurs to just five shots on Rudy Guimond's goal in the third defending that one goal lead. You can really see the experience of this group going to work.