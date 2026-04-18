Playoff Recap: Lacelle Shutout Gives Armada Series Lead

A blanking from William Lacelle and two goals from Olivier Lemieux puts Blainville-Boisbriand on the brink of the semifinal.
There's just one series left to go in the QMJHL's second round, with the Newfoundland Regiment and Blainville-Boisbriand Armada sitting tied with two wins apiece heading into Friday night's game five.
It was a big Armada performance that gave them the road victory, and now two cracks to close out the series at home.
Here's what happened in game five.
Blainville-Boisbriand (3) - Newfoundland (0)
In the best-of-three, the Armada take the advantage.
It took until almost the halfway point of the second period to open the scoring in game five, as a Xavier Villeneuve stretch pass sprung Justin Carbonneau, who wired a wrister past Louis-Antoine Denault.
Olivier Lemieux made it 2-0 with five minutes to go in the second, and then doubled down with a massive goal to give the visitors a three-goal lead heading into the final frame.
From there, it was William Lacelle who shut it down, making 12 saves in the third to cap off a 32-save shutout performance.
From top to bottom, this was just the performance needed for a Blainville-Boisbriand squad with high expectations. Newfoundland's physicality has given them a run for their money in this series, and they've let some leads go after giving up goals turning the puck over.
While Lacelle certainly needed to make some saves in this one, the Armada were safer with the puck, and overall contributed much more on the defensive side than how they struggled in game four.
Next up, two games at the Centre d'excellence Sports Rousseau to close out this series, or two must-wins for Newfoundland to keep a magical debut season alive.