Playoff Recap: Late Comebacks From Wildcats, Saguenéens Highlight Saturday Slate

All the action as seven different series saw game two come and go Saturday.
Seven games took place on the first Saturday of the 2026 QMJHL playoffs, with them all being game two in their respective series.
The theme of the night was comeback victories, with Moncton and Chicoutimi in particular picking up late come-from-behind wins.
Here's all the action from yesterday's games.
Saint John (2) - Moncton (3) (OT)
It took until the third to find some scoring in this one, and it was the visiting Sea Dogs who provided two goals through Angelo Fullerton and Zach Morin, which had them up 2-0 until there was just 52 seconds to go in regulation.
But, it all fell apart for Saint John from there. Niko Tournas sniped one short side, finally beating Arseni Radkov on the Wildcats' 40th shot, and then a nice play by Caleb Desnoyers set up his fellow Utah Mammoth prospect Gabe Smith with five seconds left in the third.
It was then Gavin Cornforth who scored the overtime winner for his fourth goal in two playoff games, and the defending champs showed their might and picked up a stunner to take a 2-0 series lead.
Halifax (1) - Chicoutimi (2)
After a tough game one, it was the Mooseheads who scored first in this one, thanks to a Quinn Kennedy power-play goal.
Halifax held onto this lead until the 12:01 mark of the third, where Jordan Tourigny equalized for the Sags. Maxim Masse, after scoring 51 goals in the regular season, found his first of the playoffs soon after, giving the hosts the lead.
Chicoutimi would hold on the rest of the way, and they'll take a 2-0 series lead to Halifax for game three.
Quebec (5) - Charlottetown (2)
Five straight Remparts goals in the first two periods was enough to see them knot this series at one apiece.
Nathan Quinn's pair of goals in the second period led the way, as Patrick Deniger stopped 39 of 41 Islanders shots.
The score of this game is overblown by an abuse of officials penalty for Charlottetown star Ivan Ryabkin, though. With a potential suspension on the line, there's more to come on this file.
Val-d'Or (4) - Drummondville (2)
One of two road teams to win both of the first two games of their series is sixth-seeded Val-d'Or, who used a four-goal second period in this one to bring home a big series lead.
Where game one was the unexpected strength in depth, game two was all about the top line and top power play getting on the board.
Louis-Charles Plourde (2+1) and Philippe Veilleux (1+2) each had three points in the win, and all of a sudden the Foreurs look poised to pull an upset over the Voltigeurs.
Gatineau (0) - Rouyn-Nornada (2)
For a second consecutive night, Samuel Meloche shut out the Olympiques as the Huskies take a commanding 2-0 series lead.
This one wasn't quite as easy as the 8-0 drubbing in game one, but after 50 scoreless minutes, Nathan Langois found the opener that would stand as the game winner.
While they managed 29 shots tonight, Gatineau's lack of scoring has shown itself so far this series, as they've been unable to put the puck in the net.
That will have to change as they head back home for game three if they want any chance of getting back in this one.
Sherbrooke (4) - Shawinigan (1)
The other lower seed to take both games on the road is the Sherbrooke Phoenix, who used another strong Kyan Labbe performance in goal to defeat the Cataractes again.
They used four different goal scorers in this one, and Brogan McNeil's second period goal ended up as the game-winner in this one.
Shawinigan will need to find a way to score some more goals at home if they're going to make a comeback in this series.
Victoriaville (3) - Blainville-Boisbriand (6)
Just like game one, an offence-packed first period saw the Armada take a lead into the second period, which they added to as the game went on.
It was a good night for big offensive stars, as Justin Carbonneau and Bill Zonnon each picked up a goal and three assists.
Alexey Vlasov had two goals in the loss, as the Tigres' top players continue to produce, but they still struggle to keep the puck out of their own net.