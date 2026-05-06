Playoff Recap: Moncton Wildcats Advance To Second Straight QMJHL Final

The Wildcats took off in the back half of game seven, and will play Chicoutimi in the final.
The championship defence is still alive.
It took game seven of an epic semifinal series against the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, but the Moncton Wildcats prevailed at home, and will advance to play the Chicoutimi Saguenéens in the final in a highly anticipated battle.
Here's all the action from Tuesday night's spectacle at the Avenir Centre.
Blainville-Boisbriand (2) - Moncton (6)
This series deserved seven games, and we truly got an epic battle of the heavyweights to cap off the semifinal round of the 2025-26 playoffs.
It was the visitors who scored first in this one, as Ludovik Grenier put home his first of the postseason to give the Armada a 1-0 lead.
It had to be the clutch captain Caleb Desnoyers to equalize before the end of the opening frame, evading his check at 4-on-4 to tip one past Zach Pelletier.
In the second, Moncton would take their first lead of the night through Gavin Cornforth. From there, it was the battle of the young star offensive blueliner.
First, Xavier Villeneuve scored on the back door after a nice rush play. Five minutes later, Tommy Bleyl gave the Wildcats the lead back, taking space inside the zone as he received a pass from Niko Tournas, and wiring one in to give the hosts a 3-2 lead.
They'd never relinquish that advantage, and in the third Moncton ran away with the game. Alex Mercier added the first insurance goal, before Gabe Smith scored on the power play and Tommy Bleyl iced things for good with five seconds left.
Rudy Guimond made 26 saves for his 12th win of these playoffs, and the Wildcats move on to try and keep the Gilles-Courteau Trophy in Moncton.