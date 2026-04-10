Playoff Recap: Regiment Dominate Armada To Take 1-0 Series Lead

Noah Laberge had three assists as Newfoundland took game one on the road.
The second round of the QMJHL playoffs are officially underway, with Thursday's game one in Blainville-Boisbriand officially opening the quarterfinal round.
It was the visiting Newfoundland Regiment who dominated from start to finish, and took home the all-important road victory.
All four series will be in action on Friday as the action really gets going across the QMJHL.
Newfoundland (4) - Blainville-Boisbriand (1)
The Regiment sure showed they can play at a high level on Thursday.
Coming into Blainville's building against the much-favoured Armada, Newfoundland dominated both on the scoresheet and on the ice, winning 4-1 and outshooting their opponent 41-22.
The scoring got going early, with Louis-Francois Belanger beating William Lacelle just 1:58 into the game.
Vincent Desjardins would even it back up just under a minute later after some nice work from Justin Carbonneau, but it would be all Regiment from then on.
It was Benjamin Veitch who continued his breakout playoffs with a deflection in front to give Newfoundland the lead in the first, and they walked into the dressing room with a 2-1 advantage, and a 17-6 advantage in shots.
Lacelle would keep the Armada in the game in the second, as he had 16 more Newfoundland shots to stop, but he'd finally be beaten again in the third.
Dominic Pilote scored his first of the playoffs, and then Justin Larose walked in and sniped one on the power play, and that gave the visitors a 4-1 lead they'd hold for the rest of the game, and get a huge game one road victory.
Noah Laberge was a star with three assists, including a gorgeous pass on the third, and Louis-Antoine Denault made 21 saves for his fifth win of the playoffs.
The teams go right back at it for game two on Friday night.
Tonight's Games
Val-d'Or (0) at Moncton (0) - 6 PM EDT
Newfoundland (1) at Blainville-Boisbriand (0) - 7 PM EDT
Shawinigan (0) at Rouyn-Noranda (0) - 7 PM EDT
Quebec (0) at Chicoutimi (0) - 7 PM EDT