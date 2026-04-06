Playoff Recap: Regiment Move On, Cataractes, Olympiques Force Game 7

One more team has advanced, while we'll see at least two seventh games in round one of the QMJHL playoffs.
Easter Sunday saw three QMJHL games in action, all game six in their respective series.
One team, Newfoundland, moved on, while Gatineau and Shawinigan fought to force a game seven.
Here's all the action from all the games:
Cape Breton (3) - Newfoundland (7)
The Regiment are officially 1-0 in playoff series since the team moved to Newfoundland.
It was a hard-fought series against an experienced Eagles team, but the star power from Newfoundland won out, and it was the difference in game six.
Dawson Sharkey had two goals and two assists in this one, while five other players had multi-point affairs.
The game broke open with a four-goal second period for the Regiment, and they never looked back, taking this series in six games.
Shawinigan (4) - Sherbrooke (3)
The road team wins again in this series.
A back and forth affair right to the end in game six sees the Cataractes take it to force a game seven.
Shawinigan really pushed early in this one, holding a 36-11 lead in shots through two periods. But, the score was knotted at three headed into the third.
That's where Mathieu Plante stepped up with his first of the post-season late in the final frame, giving Shawinigan a lead that they'd hold onto until the final buzzer.
Game seven goes Tuesday night in Shawinigan.
Rouyn-Noranda (0) - Gatineau (2)
Unbelievably, the eighth seed in the Western conference has forced a game seven from down 3-0 in the series.
Gatineau continue to write the story of the unthinkable, allowing just three goals in their last three wins, and now go into an anything-can-happen winner-take-all environment.
Gabriel Seguin had a goal and an assist in this one, and of course Danai Shaiikov was the most important player for the Olympiques, pitching a 32-save shutout.
Gatineau will have the chance to complete the shocking reverse sweep in Tuesday's game seven.
Tonight's Games
Quebec (2) at Charlottetown (3) - 6 PM EDT