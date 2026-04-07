Playoff Recap: Remparts Hold Off Islanders, Force Game 7

There will be a third game seven in the first round of the QMJHL playoffs, as Quebec won on the road to even up the series with Charlottetown.
There was just one game on Easter Monday as the first round of the QMJHL playoffs has nearly reached its apex.
The Quebec Remparts and Charlottetown Islanders have gone back and forth all series, and it's only fitting that it'll go to a game seven.
Because of the respective seedings in each remaining series, we still have a completely empty picture on round two matchups.
Here's a look back at what happened in the game.
Quebec (4) - Charlottetown (2)
Statistically the closest series in the first round in terms of standings points, it's no surprise this one is heading to a seventh game.
The series has gone back and forth, with each side having the lead at least once, and the games have all been fairly competitive.
So, with their backs against the wall in game six, you knew the Remparts would come out knowing they had a chance to win.
They'd take the lead early in the first period through a Charlie Morrison point shot, beating the traffic in front and over the shoulder of Donald Hickey. That 1-0 lead would hold into the first intermission.
The second saw more push from the visitors, as Nikita Ovcharov and Mathias Loiselle each scored to extend the lead to 3-0 heading into the final frame.
Ross Campbell made things interesting with a power-play marker just over a minute into the third, but Maddox Dagenais would score on a four-on-three to restore the three-goal lead.
Nathan Leek would score the Islanders' second power-play goal of the period soon after, but that would be the end of the scoring on the night, as Quebec skated away to a 4-2 win to keep their season alive, and force that game seven.
Tonight's Games
All three games seven are a go on Tuesday night, Both 4v5 series made it to this point, which is probably expected, but the real shock is on the potential reverse sweep for eighth-seed Gatineau. It would be one of the more remarkable upsets in CHL history if they're able to finish the job in Rouyn-Noranda.
Quebec (3) at Charlottetown (3) - 6 PM EDT
Sherbrooke (3) at Shawinigan (3) - 7 PM EDT
Gatineau (3) at Rouyn-Noranda (3) - 7 PM EDT