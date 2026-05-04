Playoff Recap: Saguenéens Advance To QMJHL Final, Armada Force Game 7

Two back-and-forth, wild games saw Chicoutimi take down Rouyn-Noranda and a Blainville-Boisbriand buzzer beater send their series the distance.
It was a crazy Sunday of game sixes across the QMJHL, and we're now down to three teams remaining in contention for the Gilles-Courteau Trophy.
Chicoutimi staved off a couple attempted Rouyn-Noranda comebacks, while Blainville-Boisbriand succeeded in their comeback attempt to force a game seven in Moncton.
Here's all the action from a crazy afternoon.
Chicoutimi (6) - Rouyn-Noranda (3)
It wasn't as easy as their first two series, but the Saguenéens are indeed off to the QMJHL final.
Rouyn-Noranda gave them a real test in most of these games, and game six was no different.
After Alexis Bernier and Anton Linde scored in the first, Lars Steiner and Samuel Beauchemin led a storming Huskies comeback in the second to put the game at 2-2 heading into the third.
Liam Lefebvre's second of the postseason would give the visitors the lead once again, before Charles Laforest brought things back to even terms.
Then, with just over five minutes to play, Emile Guite scored the biggest goal of his junior hockey career to give Chicoutimi a late lead. Empty netters from Maxim Masse and Mavrick Lachance put the game away, and send the Sags to the QMJHL final.
Peteris Bulans was a monster in this one, putting up three assists with a +5 rating from the back end. In goal, Lucas Beckman made 17 stops for his 12th win these playoffs.
Moncton (2) - Blainville-Boisbriand (3)
What a game this was.
Heading in, the story was the status of William Lacelle, who left game five with an apparent lower-body injury. He was not available to start this one, meaning Zach Pelletier was in line for the start, his first in the playoffs since round one with Gatineau two years ago.
It should also be noted that the Armada are still without their preseason starter in Jakub Milota, who's been out of commission since the fall.
A goalless first period allowed the Armada and Pelletier to settle in, but early in the second, Eerik Wallenius walked into one for his first of the postseason to give Moncton the lead.
That would hold through to the second intermission, though Blainville started to gain some momentum as the period went on.
Mael Lavigne, who's been so clutch these playoffs, was the one to score the 1-1 goal, just past the halfway mark of the third.
Rian Chudzinski would give the Wildcats the lead back with 3:08 to go, and as the clock ticked down, it seemed like Moncton was on their way to back-to-back QMJHL final appearances.
That was until Xavier Villeneuve sifted a point shot through, beating Rudy Guimond to tie the game back up.
Overtime was upon us.... until it wasn't. A faceoff to the left of Guimond's goal with almost no time left on the clock let the Armada draw up one play. Bill Zonnon won it back to Justin Carbonneau at the top of the circle, who absolutely ripped his release into the top corner.
That goal sends this series to a game seven in the most unlikely fashion, and if that game is anywhere near as entertaining as game six was, we'll be talking about a series that's an instant classic.