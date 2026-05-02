Playoff Recap: Wildcats, Saguenéens Take 3-2 Series Leads With Big Home Wins

The favourites picked up big wins at home in their respective series, and now will each have a chance to close it out on the road Sunday.
It hasn't been like this year's semifinals to be pretty boring, but that's what Friday night's games showed.
For fans of Moncton and Chicoutimi, it was a great night, with their teams picking up comprehensive wins in pivotal home game fives.
For Rouyn-Noranda and Blainville-Boisbriand supporters, their seasons now hang in the balance.
Here's all the action from Friday's contests.
Blainville-Boisbriand (2) - Moncton (6)
This one was pretty much all Moncton from the start, as the defending champs showed their muscle up and down the lineup.
Kuzma Voronin opened the scoring 57 seconds in, which stood as the only goal of the first period. Moncton put up 15 shots in the opening frame, but William Lacelle stood tall for most of it.
In the second, the hosts pulled away more. Teddy Mutryn finished off a nice passing play, before Alex Mercier made it 3-0. Justin Carbonneau got one back for the Armada, but they still had a hill to climb heading into the third.
That hill would turn into a mountain after the 'Cats once again took over early in the period, with Niko Tournas making it 4-1 before Tommy Bleyl scored on yet another magical rush on the power play to make it five.
Mercier would score his second of the game under a minute later to pad the lead to 6-1, before an Olivier Lemieux tally served as a late consolation marker.
More concerning for Blainville is the status of Lacelle, who left the game in the third period (after Bleyl's goal) with what looked to be an apparent injury. Hopefully, it's just something minor, but Armada coach Alexandre Jacques had no update on him after the game.
He'll have to heal quickly for Sunday's game six, one where his team's season will be on the line. Meanwhile, Moncton is looking to head back to the QMJHL final with a win, and will be in good spirits after this performance.
Rouyn-Noranda (0) - Chicoutimi (4)
The Huskies, through the first four games of this series, have had much more success than anyone before them this postseason at solving Lucas Beckman and the Sags defence in front of him, managing to score multiple goals in each of the previous games in this series.
The door stayed shut on Friday, though. Beckman picked up his third shutout of the playoffs, and made just 21 stops doing so.
Offensively, the blue line stepped up as well. Peteris Bulans opened the scoring late in the first for the Saguenéens. Jordan Tourigny made it 2-0 in the second, while Alex Huang's 3-0 goal in the third capped off the three-goal showing from the Sags defenders.
Nathan Lecompte would ruin that trend with a late 4-0 insurance goal, as Chicoutimi marches on to a 3-2 lead in their semifinal series.
Like Moncton, they'll have a chance to close this out on the road Sunday. Meanwhile, Rouyn-Noranda will need to find their offence again to push this one to a game seven.