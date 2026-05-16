QMJHL Final Recap: Saguenéens Erase 4-0 Deficit To Win Crazy Game 5

Chicoutimi took a 3-2 lead in the series, and are now one win away from the Gilles-Courteau Trophy.
It's been a QMJHL championship series of absolute chaos, and game five did not stray from that trend.
It finished 7-6 in favour of Chicoutimi, including a 4-0 comeback, a fire alarm, late goals, a defenseman hat trick and more.
Here's all of what Friday night's game five had to offer.
Chicoutimi (7) - Moncton (6)
It will be a tough night to forget for all involved at the Avenir Centre in Moncton in game five.
While the shots were similar, the goals were all Wildcats early. Teddy Mutryn tipped home a Tommy Bleyl point shot for his 10th of the postseason, before Rian Chudzinski tapped home a rebound to give the hosts a 2-0 lead before the end of the first.
The first intermission had an extended break as the fire alarm was pulled in the arena, forcing fans to temporarily evacuate. Once everything got sorted out and spectators returned to their seats, the game continued with more Moncton pressure.
Early in the second, Gabe Smith scored his 19th postseason goal made the lead three, and Niko Tournas scored on the power play to extend the lead to 4-0.
Nathan Lecompte got one on the board for the Sags late in the second, but it was still a three-goal Moncton lead heading into the third.
That was where the momentum drastically changed, though. Liam Lefebvre made it 4-2 early, before Peteris Bulans scored a pretty one to make it 4-3. Gardiner MacDougall called his timeout to try and settle the 'Cats down after that, but it really didn't work.
Chicoutimi's pressure continued, and Bulans doubled down to tie the game at four and shock the Moncton fans in attendance. Then, captain Caleb Desnoyers took a pivotal four-minute high-sticking penalty, something you just can't do against this lethal Chicoutimi power play.
They'd score twice on the man advantage, first a Mavrick Lachance one-time bomb to give the Saguenéens their first lead of the night, before Maxim Schafer extended that lead with the time ticking down on the power play.
At the end of this wild opening 11 minutes of the third, with five Chicoutimi goals giving them a shock 6-4 lead, the game still wasn't over. Gavin Cornforth would make things interested with under three to go, but Bulans completed his hat trick into an empty net, continuing an absolutely dominant championship series for the import defender.
Kuzma Voronin would once again get Moncton within a goal with 37 seconds to go, and there was a whiffed one-timer by Smith that would've tied the game at seven, but it wasn't to be. The Sags killed the game in the corner, and walked away with a crazy 7-6 victory to put themselves one win away from a championship.
The Gilles-Courteau trophy will be in the building on Sunday at the Centre Georges-Vézina, and the home team will have a chance to win it.