QMJHL Representation At The 2026 World Juniors

It's truly the most wonderful time of the year, as the World Juniors begin today on Boxing Day. As there is every year, a selection of QMJHL talent is representing many nations in the tournament. Here's a look at all 12 players who will be on showcase over the next couple of weeks.

Canada

Caleb Desnoyers, F (MON)

The lone QMJHL player on Canada is arguably the league's highest profile player. Desnoyers was selected fourth overall by the Utah Mammoth in the most recent NHL draft, and comes with a big pedigree. Internationally, he's already won gold with Canada at the U17 Worlds, U18 Worlds and Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

The Moncton Wildcats captain is the reigning QMJHL playoff MVP, and has 25 (6+19) points in 17 games this season after recovering from offseason wrist surgery. He'll look to join older brother Elliot, who won gold with Canada in 2022, as a World Junior gold medalist in the Desnoyers family.

As an 18-year-old, it seems like Desnoyers' role to start the tournament will be as the 13th forward, but his versatility and defensive responsibility could be a key in gaining the trust in Dale Hunter and co. to move into a more regular spot in the lineup as the tournament progresses.

A pair of Armada players will feel sour to miss out on the roster, as St. Louis Blues prospect Justin Carbonneau can score with anyone, but his off-puck game is what was rumoured to keep him off the roster. Xavier Villeneuve was also considered, but once Zayne Parekh was loaned from the Calgary Flames, the role of an offensive power play quarterback was filled.

Czechia

Jiri Klima, F (SHA)

The Czechs pull a lot of talent from the CHL these days, and Klima is their representative from the QMJHL for 2026. As a 19-year-old, this is his last year of eligibility for the tournament, but it will also be his first time representing Czechia at this level. He's played for his country at the U17 and U18 levels, winning silver at the Hlinka in 2024.

In his third season in the QMJHL, Klima is producing at his best rate year, scoring just over a point-per-game with 23 (10+13) points in 22 games. He figures to be a bottom-six winger on the Czechs for the tournament.

Blainville-Boisbriand's Jakub Milota was originally picked the Czechia's roster despite not playing since September, hoping to be back in time for the tournament. Unfortunately, he couldn't heal up quick enough, as he might have been the starter if healthy.

Denmark

Anton Linde, F (CHI)

Denmark's main goal at the WJC will be to avoid relegation and remain in the top flight another year, and they'll definitely be up for a tough challenge. Linde will be one of their key pieces, lining up as the team's first-line centre in pre-tournament action.

He moved to Chicoutimi for this season as a 19-year-old, and has 12 (4+8) points in 26 games on a high-powered Sags squad. Upon his return from the tournament, he'll have some new teammates after a trio of blockbuster trades added to Chicoutimi's firepower.

Linde has a ton of experience internationally from the captaining the U18s to playing for the senior team at just 19. He scored three goals in D1A last year to get Denmark promoted to the top division.

Germany

Elias Schneider, F (SHA)

Maxim Schafer, F (CHI)

Carlos Handel, D (HAL)



A trio of 18-year-olds are off to represent Germany, headlined by a pair of NHL-drafted prospects in Schafer (Washington) and Handel (Montreal). The Germans will hope to pull an upset and advance to the medal rounds, but aren't favoured in group A.

Schneider may be the only undrafted one of the three, but is off to a strong start in Shawinigan. In his first QMJHL season, he's put up 23 points in 25 games. In Chicoutimi, Schafer has also put up precisely 23 points in 25 games as a rookie, but has 12 goals to Schneider's nine. Handel hasn't taken off in his second year, but has recorded 12 (2+10) points in tough minutes on Halifax.

All three should be expected to play decent roles at the tournament, with Handel likely being the top defenseman on the roster. Schafer put up two goals and an assist at last year's competition, and will likely play on the top line and first power play. Schneider scored against Finland in the pre-tournament, and should find a spot somewhere in the top six, but is inexperienced at the U20 level compared to the other two.

The trio know each other well, being international teammates from the U16 level all the way up to the U20 level now. In the 2024 U18s, Handel captained the team, with Schafer serving as an assistant.

Latvia

Olivers Murnieks, F (SNB)

Martins Klaucans, F (SHE)

Mikus Vecvanags, G (NFL)

Last year's Latvia team was headlined by a pair of QMJHLers, with Eriks Mateiko and Linards Feldbergs leading the Latvians to a memorable tournament, highlighted by a huge upset of Canada in the group stage.

While both have aged out of the tournament in 2026 and have now left the QMJHL, there is still plenty of representation in this year's Latvian squad. While Murnieks is still 17, he'll be one of Latvia's most important forwards, lining up as the top-line centre in the pre-tournament. Fellow 17-year-old Klaucans has been playing a third-line role, while Canadiens prospect Vecvanags started the pre-tournament game against Czechia.

Murnieks' rookie QMJHL season hasn't quite gone as well as he'd hoped, with just three goals and 10 assists in 23 games for Saint John. It hasn't helped his draft stock, but a strong showing in Minnesota could bring him back onto a lot of boards. Klaucans has six (2+4) points in his rookie year with Sherbrooke, while Vecvanags has a 2-2-1 record with a 3.86 goals-against average with the Regiment.

Klaucans and Murnieks were both on last year's team, but Vecvanags is new to the WJC. All three have significant experience with Latvia at the U16 and U18 levels as well.

Slovakia

Andreas Straka, F (QUE)

Filip Kovalcik, D (DRU)

A pair of Slovaks were chosen from the Q, with Quebec's Straka and Drummondville's Kovalcik both expected to fill depth roles for them in the tournament.

Straka is in his second year in the QMJHL, and has had a decent season with 17 (6+11) points in 25 games. He's been playing as a middle-six winger during the pre-tournament.

Kovalcik is just 16 years old, and in the midst of his rookie year with Drummondville, putting up a goal and nine assists in 29 games. While he's mostly lined up as the extra defenseman, just being named to a roster at his age is very impressive, and we'll surely see much more of him in future editions of the tournament.

Both players have experience with the Slovak national program from the U16 to U18 levels, but this will be the first time at a World Juniors for both.

Switzerland

Lars Steiner, F (ROU)

Switzerland has been a WJC staple for over a decade now, and have had stars like Timo Meier and Nico Hischier come through the QMJHL. This year, Lars Steiner could be the next Swiss QMJHL player to go in the first round of the NHL draft.

The Huskies forward has 14 (5+9) points in 15 games this season, following a 60-point rookie year. As a November birthday, he's 18 already but is a 2026 NHL draft eligible, and his name currently sits around the second round on most rankings.

A strong tournament could get more eyes on him, and push his stock into more first round talk. While Steiner played in last year's tournament, he didn't record a point in four games. This year, he'll be put into a much bigger role, likely as one of the top forwards on the roster. He put up two goals in a pre-tournament game against Denmark over the weekend.

A pair of other QMJHLers, Rouyn-Noranda's Guus Van der Kaaij and Drummondville's David Bosson were invited to Switzerland's camp, but didn't make the final roster.

