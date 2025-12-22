Mooseheads Trade Defenseman Taillefer To Armada

The Blainville-Boisbriand Armada have made a third trade of the holiday trade period, adding defenseman Mathieu Taillefer from the Halifax Mooseheads in exchange for three picks.

Those picks are a second, third and fifth, all in the 2027 QMJHL draft.

Taillefer, 19, is a defensive defenseman who will help the Armada's blue line. He's put up a total of one goal and six assists across his QMJHL career since joining the Mooseheads from the BCHL's Brooks Bandits last season.

Taillefer has been out since November with an injury, but seems set to return very soon. Blainville has been ravaged due to injury this year, missing Bill Zonnon, Spencer Gill and Jakub Milota for big stretches of the year.

While the Mooseheads sit at a .581 points percentage so far this season, they're still electing to sell off some 19-year-olds such as Taillefer.

In the Eastern conference, it will be tough to keep up with the likes of Chicoutimi and Moncton, who have already both made additions to their squads in the holiday trade period.

Taillefer is committed to the NCAA's UMass for the 2026-27 season.

