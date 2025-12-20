Phoenix, Felix Ouellet Agree To Part Ways

Halfway through his second season in Sherbrooke, the Phoenix announced winger Felix Ouellet would not be returning to the team for the second half of the season, a mutual decision between team and player.

Ouellet, 19, had three goals and two assists through 22 games this season. Across his whole QMJHL career, he has 21 (11+10) points in 100 games across parts of three seasons, adding five (3+2) points in 13 playoff games.

The Trois-Rivières native was an eighth-round pick in the 2022 QMJHL draft by Gatineau, and made the team for the 2023-24 season. The summer after his rookie campaign, he was traded to Sherbrooke, where he's played the last year and a half.

The Phoenix currently sit fifth in the Western conference with a 14-13-4 record entering the holiday break. Their only move of the current trade period was moving 19-year-old top-line forward Mavrick Lachance to Chicoutimi for a draft pick haul.

It's currently unclear what Ouellet's next step in his hockey career will be. He currently has no Usports or NCAA commitments for the future, and has no move lined up for the rest of this season yet.

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Read more

Armada Acquire Jacob Beaulieu From Sea Dogs

Armada Trade Brayden Besner to Tigres

Utah Mammoth Prospect, Cape Breton Captain Lavoie Traded To Powerhouse Chicoutimi

Cape Breton Acquires Blueliner Flynn, Winger Laverdiere From Victoriaville

Saguenéens Acquire Seattle Kraken Prospect Bernier From Drakkar