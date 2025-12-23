Brogan McNeil dealt to Phoenix From Cataractes

The Sherbrooke Phoenix have undergone a fair bit of roster surgery in the early stages of the holiday trade period, and made one more addition on Monday, adding winger Brogan McNeil from Shawinigan in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2028 QMJHL draft.

McNeil, 19, has eight (3+5) points in 28 games this season for the Cataractes. Last year, he put up 11 (6+5) points in 22 contests after joining the team mid-season from the BCHL.

The 6-foot-3 winger should add some toughness and grit to a fairly young Phoenix roster the rest of this season, and fills some holes up front after a pair of departures.

Sherbrooke has already traded Mavrick Lachance, one of their leading scorers, as well as agreeing to part ways with Felix Ouellet. McNeil will fill one of those spots up front, at least for the rest of this season.

For Shawinigan, this move clears a spot up front. It's been rumoured that with a veteran squad, they may look to add during the trade period, even if they aren't one of the big three contenders.

McNeil is committed to the NCAA's University of Alaska-Fairbanks for 2026-27.

