Young Blueliner Dominik Necak Moved To Tigres From Wildcats

The Victoriaville Tigres have banked on some potential, acquiring blueliner Dominik Necak from the Moncton Wildcats for a second-round pick in the 2026 QMJHL draft, originally belonging to Drummondville.

Necak, 19, was a third-round pick in the 2024 QMJHL draft, and has appeared in just six QMJHL games, all of them coming this season. At the U18 AAA level, he put up close to a point-per-game pace, and also scored at that rate in the playoffs.

It's clear the Tigres see potential in the 6-foot defender, and see him working out with the timeline of some of their current stars, though they'll have to fight off NCAA commitments for a guy like Egor Shilov.

For Moncton, Necak didn't really fit into their plans, and honestly didn't get much of a look on a stacked roster. Now, they get to grab an extra second-round pick in a couple years, as they've run thin on assets after two seasons at the top of the standings.

Victoriaville is fighting to just make the playoffs at this rate, and their focus is remaining long-term. This is a move that continues to push for a window in future seasons.

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Read more

Brogan McNeil dealt to Phoenix from Cataractes

Mooseheads Trade Defenseman Taillefer To Armada

Offensive Blueliner Depatie Traded To Wildcats From Océanic

Phoenix, Felix Ouellet Agree To Part Ways

Armada Acquire Jacob Beaulieu From Sea Dogs