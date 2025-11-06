Rcap: Anaheim Ducks Prospect Nets Four Points In Chicoutimi Blowout Win

The eighth week of the QMJHL regular season set off last night with a double-header that included both a high-scoring tight duel and an absolute blowout.

Zoomed In: Chicoutimi (6) - Baie-Comeau (0)

The No. 2 ranked Chicoutimi Saguenéens have continued their nine game point streak, picking up a dominant 6-0 win against the last placed Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

Anaheim Ducks prospect Maxim Masse was front and centre in the win, picking up two goals and two assists on the night. He wasn't the only NHL prospects to pick up points on the night, as so did fellow Ducks bluechip Emile Guite (0+1), Predators defensive prospect Alex Huang (0+1), and Capitals prospect forward Maxim Schafer (1+0).

On top of all of this, Thomas Desruisseaux netted four pointsl, with a goal and three assists, while Emmanuel Vermette was able to secure two assists in the offensive surge.

Raphael Precourt was able to shut the door on all 22 of Baie-Comeau's attempts, securing his third shutout of the season--a personal best.

Other Scores

Quebec (5) - Val-d'Or (4)

Player of the night:

Maxim Masse (CHI) - 2 goals, 2 assists

Tonight's Games

Saint John at Rimouski - 7 PM EST

Drummondville at Victoriaville - 7 PM EDT

Moncton at Blainville-Boisbriand - 7 PM EDT

Related

Last recap | Power rankings

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @jakewtitus and @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Read more

Islanders Forward Leek Commits To Ferris State

QMJHL Signings Update November 1st, 2025

Nathan Lecompte Returns To Chicoutimi After All

Four QMJHL Skaters Named To Team CHL For CHL/USA Prospects Challenge

Huskies Blueliner Duguay Steps Away From Hockey

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.