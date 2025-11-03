Recap: Cataractes Fight Off Late Regiment Comeback, Collect OT Win

The first weekend of November wrapped up with six games on a Sunday, with a bunch of close games, highlighted by a back and forth affair between Shawinigan and Newfoundland.

Zoomed In: Shawinigan (6) - Newfoundland (5) (OT)

It wasn't the easiest win, but the Shawinigan Cataractes held off a big comeback attempt from the Newfoundland Regiment, winning 6-5 in overtime.

After Will Reynolds' first goal of the season put Newfoundland on top early in the first, it was all Shawinigan for the next 18 and a half minutes, seeing four goals, including two on the power play, bring the visitors into the locker room up 4-1 after the first period.

A pair of Regiment goals in the second brought the score back to 4-3, before import forward Jiri Klima put the Cataractes up 5-3 late in the second. Justin Larose's second of the night brought Newfoundland within one in the third, before youngster Liam Arsenault tied it with just 26 seconds left in the third.

The lost lead wouldn't rattle Shawinigan, however, as Elias Schneider scored the OT winner to give the road side a big win.

Schneider's heroics were his third (2+1) point of the affair, leading his side to victory. Cole Chandler (1+2) also had a hand in the win, while Klima scored two goals himself. For the home side, Larose's four (2+2) points put him in sole position atop the QMJHL points leaderboard, but ultimately weren't enough on the night.

Other Scores

Moncton (4) - Saint John (2)

Rimouski (3) - Quebec (2)

Sherbrooke (4) - Baie-Comeau (3)

Charlottetown (2) - Val-d'Or (3)

Victoriaville (2) - Gatineau (3)

Player of the night:

William Lacelle (RIM) - 45/47 saves, win

Next Games: Nov. 5, 2025

