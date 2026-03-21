Recap: 2026 NHL Draft Eligible Lars Steiner Scores 4, Regiment Lock Up 3 Seed, Battle At The Top Still Alive

The final week of the 2025-26 QMJHL season is off, and after a full slate of games Friday, we know exactly what's at stake heading into Saturday's regular season finale.
This week, we're going to give out little excerpts from every game, rather than focus on one. Here's a look around the rinks to see what each game meant.
Val-d'Or (1) - Rouyn-Noranda (9)
All three teams fighting for first in the West won Friday, but none by a bigger score than Rouyn-Noranda's 9-1 shellacking of Val-d'Or. Lars Steiner had four goals and an assist, while Samuel Beauchemin had five assists.
The Huskies need to win again tomorrow on the second half of the home-and-home in Val-d'Or, and hope Drummondville lose in regulation.
Moncton (2) - Charlottetown (1)
It's job half done for the Wildcats, who win the first half of their home-and-home away to the Islanders Friday. After a quick response to an Ivan Ryabkin opener in the second period, Evan Depatie scored the winner in the third.
Moncton can clinch the Jean-Rougeau Trophy tomorrow in any scenario where they take an equal amount of points or more than Chicoutimi.
Saint John (2) - Cape Breton (4)
With this win and Quebec's OTL point, the Eagles are now locked into the sixth seed in the East, and will face the Newfoundland Regiment in the first round of the playoffs.
Felix Hamel made 35 saves, and a two-goal first period gave the hosts a lead they'd never surrender in this one.
Also, we finally got to see the Sea Dogs' white Under Armour jerseys tonight. Right on time!
Halifax (1) - Newfoundland (6)
Newfoundland's win here locked them into the third seed, and as just mentioned, they'll face Cape Breton in round one.
A three-assist evening from Noah Laberge led the way, and the Regiment will be buzzing for some playoff action in their first season in St. John's.
Shawinigan (7) - Victoriaville (2)
This Cataractes win, alongside a Phoenix loss, clinches home-ice advantage for Shawinigan in their first round series against one another.
A four-goal second period saw the visitors run away with this one. Vince Elie (2+1) and Felix Lacerte (1+2) had three-point nights, while Jiri Klima scored a pair of goals.
Blainville-Boisbriand (3) - Gatineau (1)
The Armada got the job done in Gatineau to keep the race for first in the West a three-horse race. They'll need serious help to get it done, however, as only a win, Voltigeurs regulation loss and Huskies loss in any fashion will see Blainville atop the conference.
Elliot Dube's second period goal stood as the winner in this one, while William Lacelle stopped 24 of 25 Olympiques shots.
Chicoutimi (1) - Quebec (0) (OT)
This one needed overtime to find a single goal, with Alex Huang's winner keeping the pressure on Moncton for the top seed in the East, and the league. With an assist on the goal, Maxim Masse became the first QMJHL player to hit the 100-point mark this season.
The Sags will need to collect more points than the Wildcats tonight to win the Jean-Rougeau Trophy.
Rimouski (2) - Baie-Comeau (4)
A big third period from the Drakkar kept the battle for the bottom alive, and kept Rimouski's months-long losing streak alive. A pair of overagers, Adam Cavallin and Kyle Powers, had three points each in the win.
The two teams face off again tonight in Baie-Comeau, with a potential Drakkar victory somewhat miraculously pulling them out of last place.
Saint John at Cape Breton - 2 PM EDT
Halifax at Newfoundland - 2:30 PM EDT
Charlottetown at Moncton - 3 PM EDT
Victoriaville at Shawinigan - 4 PM EDT
Rimouski at Baie-Comeau - 4 PM EDT
Drummondville at Gatineau - 4 PM EDT
Rouyn-Noranda at Val-d'Or - 4 PM EDT
Blainville-Boisbriand at Sherbrooke - 4 PM EDT
Quebec at Chicoutimi - 4 PM EDT