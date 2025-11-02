Recap: Saguenéens Hold On To Take Down Phoenix

The month of November began with six games across the QMJHL, including a big win for the Saguenéens.

Zoomed In: Sherbrooke (3) - Chicoutimi (4)

It took a battle to hold on, but the Chicoutimi Saguenéens fought to preserve a 4-3 road victory over the Sherbrooke Phoenix.

The first period saw the Sags take a 2-0 lead through goals from 2026 NHL draft eligible Emile Ricard and Nathan Lecompte's first goal since returning to the team earlier this week. That lead wouldn't last, however, as a pair of late Louis-Alex Tremblay goals brought the score to 2-2 by the end of the second period.

It took just over 15 minutes of the third to break the deadlock, through an Emmanuel Vermette tally. Then, Christophe Berthelot scored a shorthanded marker with just 1:12 left on the clock, to give Chicoutimi some insurance.

That extra goal was needed, as rookie Emrick Nolette-Robidoux scored his first career QMJHL goal with 38 seconds left on the clock to cut the lead to 4-3, which held as the final score.

Lecompte added an assist alongside his goal for a multi-point effort in the victory, while Thomas Desruisseaux put up a pair of assists himself. Raphael Precourt stopped 21 of 24 shots to pick up the win.

For the home side, Tremblay's pair of goals led the way, while Florent Houle and Loic Poirier had a pair of assists each.

This win keeps Chicoutimi second in the east, but first on points percentage, having played four fewer games than first-placed Charlottetown.

Other Scores

Gatineau (1) - Blainville-Boisbriand (3)

Drummondville (5) - Baie-Comeau (3)

Halifax (4) - Val-d'Or (6)

Charlottetown (2) - Rouyn-Noranda (3) (SO)

Shawinigan (2) - Newfoundland (7)

Player of the night:

Marek Danicek (NFL) - 2 goals, 3 assists

Tonight's Games

Moncton at Saint John - 2 PM EST

Shawinigan at Newfoundland - 2:30 PM EST

Rimouski at Quebec - 3 PM EST

Sherbrooke at Baie-Comeau - 3 PM EST

Charlottetown at Val-d'Or - 3 PM EST

Victoriaville at Gatineau - 3 PM EST

