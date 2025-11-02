    • Powered by Roundtable

    Recap: Saguenéens Hold On To Take Down Phoenix

    Nov 2, 2025
    Nov 2, 2025, 12:00
    A busy QMJHL day of action sees Chicoutimi and five other teams pick up victories.

    The month of November began with six games across the QMJHL, including a big win for the Saguenéens.

    Zoomed In: Sherbrooke (3) - Chicoutimi (4)

    Phoenix rookie Emrick Nolette-Robidoux shields the puck from Saguenéens star Nathan Lecompte. (Photo: Bruno Girard)

    It took a battle to hold on, but the Chicoutimi Saguenéens fought to preserve a 4-3 road victory over the Sherbrooke Phoenix.

    The first period saw the Sags take a 2-0 lead through goals from 2026 NHL draft eligible Emile Ricard and Nathan Lecompte's first goal since returning to the team earlier this week. That lead wouldn't last, however, as a pair of late Louis-Alex Tremblay goals brought the score to 2-2 by the end of the second period.

    It took just over 15 minutes of the third to break the deadlock, through an Emmanuel Vermette tally. Then, Christophe Berthelot scored a shorthanded marker with just 1:12 left on the clock, to give Chicoutimi some insurance.

    That extra goal was needed, as rookie Emrick Nolette-Robidoux scored his first career QMJHL goal with 38 seconds left on the clock to cut the lead to 4-3, which held as the final score.

    Lecompte added an assist alongside his goal for a multi-point effort in the victory, while Thomas Desruisseaux put up a pair of assists himself. Raphael Precourt stopped 21 of 24 shots to pick up the win.

    For the home side, Tremblay's pair of goals led the way, while Florent Houle and Loic Poirier had a pair of assists each. 

    This win keeps Chicoutimi second in the east, but first on points percentage, having played four fewer games than first-placed Charlottetown.

    Other Scores

    Gatineau (1) - Blainville-Boisbriand (3)

    Drummondville (5) - Baie-Comeau (3)

    Halifax (4) - Val-d'Or (6)

    Charlottetown (2) - Rouyn-Noranda (3) (SO)

    Shawinigan (2) - Newfoundland (7)

    Player of the night:

    Marek Danicek (NFL) - 2 goals, 3 assists

    Tonight's Games

    Moncton at Saint John - 2 PM EST

    Shawinigan at Newfoundland - 2:30 PM EST

    Rimouski at Quebec - 3 PM EST

    Sherbrooke at Baie-Comeau - 3 PM EST

    Charlottetown at Val-d'Or - 3 PM EST

    Victoriaville at Gatineau - 3 PM EST

