Recap: Dylan Dumont Hat Trick Helps Voltigeurs Keep Pace Atop Western Conference

A quiet Saturday saw just three games take place across the QMJHL, including another Charlottetown win over Moncton. But one Dylan Dumont was the star of the night in Drummondville.
The Drummondville Voltigeurs may not have the same big-name stars as some of the top teams in the league, but they've been able to keep pace with the top of the Western Conference thanks to consistent scoring across the board.
Today, it was Dylan Dumont's turn. The 2026 NHL draft eligible put up a hat trick performance in the Voltigeurs' 4-3 win over the Foreurs Saturday.
It was Dumont who opened the scoring halfway through the first period, before Louis-Felix Bourque doubled the lead with his 20th of the year later in the period, as the hosts took a 2-0 lead into the intermission.
Val-d'Or would battle back in the second, with goals from Sheldon Rioux and Alix Durocher knotting the score up at two apiece. But with under 90 seconds left in the middle frame, Dumont scored his second of the game and gave the Volts the lead heading into the third.
The Foreurs just wouldn't go away though, as Jeremy Leroux tied the game up 3-3 halfway through the third.
But, Drummondville struck late again. It was of course Dumont, completing his hat trick to give his side the lead with just over two minutes left in the game. The Voltigeurs would hold on and pick up a big win thanks to a big performance from their young star.
Bourque added two assists to his goal, and Marc-Olivier Beaudry put up a pair of assists of his own. Jan Larys stopped 21 of 24 shots to pick up a victory.
Other Scores
Charlottetown (2) - Moncton (0)
Cape Breton (1) - Newfoundland (4)
Player of the Night
Dylan Dumont (DRU) - 3 goals, 0 assists
Halifax at Rimouski - 3 PM EST
Sherbrooke at Blainville-Boisbriand - 3 PM EST
Rouyn-Noranda at Baie-Comeau - 3 PM EST
Saint John at Gatineau - 3 PM EST
Shawinigan at Chicoutimi - 4 PM EST
Val-d'Or at Victoriaville - 4 PM EST