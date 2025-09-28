Recap: First Overall Pick Joseph Explodes For Hat Trick In Sea Dogs Win

Seven games took place across the league on the second Saturday slate of the 2025-26 QMJHL season.

Zoomed In: Saint John (5) - Halifax (2)

After going pointless in his first three QMJHL games, 2025 first overall pick Alexis Joseph exploded for a hat trick in his fourth, a 5-2 Saint John Sea Dogs victory over the Halifax Mooseheads.

The 16-year-old centre showed moments of good play before tonight, but was unable to connect the finishing touch to turn moments into points.

But, Saturday's game in Halifax is when things clicked. His first goal came shorthanded in the first period, as he elected to shoot the puck on the two on one, beating Mooseheads goaltender Nicolas Cirka on the glove side.

Joseph added his second, the 2-2 equalizing goal in the second period before capping off his night on an empty net with just 0.7 seconds left in the third.

Dylan Rozzi notched the game-winning goal for Saint John in the second, while 2026 NHL draft eligible William Yared (1+2) also had a strong showing. Rafael Courchesne, also draft eligible in 2026, put up 28 saves on 30 shots in the win.

For Halifax, star forward Liam Kilfoil got on the scoresheet for the first time this season with an assist, while Shawn Carrier and import forward Oleg Kulebyakin scored their goals.

Other Scores

Baie-Comeau (1) - Gatineau (2) (SO)

Chicoutimi (4) - Rimouski (5) (SO)

Victoriaville (4) - Blainville-Boisbriand (8)

Quebec (5) - Val-d'Or (2)

Charlottetown (3) - Newfoundland (2)

Moncton (4) - Cape Breton (3) (OT)

Player of the night:

Alexis Joseph (Saint John) - 3 goals, 0 assists

Tonight's Games

Charlottetown at Newfoundland - 2:30 PM EDT

Chicoutimi at Rimouski - 3:00 PM EDT

Rouyn-Noranda at Val-d'Or - 3:00 PM EDT

Victoriaville at Drummondville - 4:00 PM EDT

