    Recap: Reigning Champ Wildcats Pick Up First Win Of Season Over Eagles

    Jacob Titus
    Sep 27, 2025, 16:18
    Updated at: Sep 27, 2025, 16:18

    Zoomed In: Moncton (3) - Cape Breton (2) (SO)

    Moncton vs Cape Breton (Photo: JaimeLee Gouthro)

    In a battle of two potential goaltender of the year hopefuls, the defending QMJHL champion Moncton Wildcats were able to edge out their first win of the season against the Cape Breton Eagles.

    Both Cape Breton's netminder Felix Hamel (30/32) and Moncton's Rudy Guimond (34/36) had great games,

    On Moncton's side, Kuzma Voronin and Preston Lounsbury picked up the team's two goals in regulation, with 2026 NHL draft eligible Rian Chudzinski netting the shootout winner. As for the Eagles, Reece Peitzsche and Eliot L'Italien were the two goal scorers.

    Other scores

    Saint John (3) - Halifax (4)

    Quebec (3) - Rouyn-Noranda (4) (OT)

    Baie-Comeau (1) - Gatineau (5)

    Shawinigan (1) - Blainville-Boisbriand (4)

    Drummondville (3) - Sherbrooke (2)

    Player of the night:

    Jesse Allecia (DRU) - 3 goals, 0 assists

    Tonight's games

    Quebec at Val-d'Or - 4 PM EDT

    Victoriaville at Blainville-Boisbriand - 4 PM EDT

    Chicoutimi at Rimouski - 4 PM EDT

    Baie-Comeau at Gatineau - 4 PM EDT

    Charlottetown at Newfoundland - 5:30 PM EDT

    Moncton at Cape Breton - 6 PM EDT

    Saint John at Halifax - 6 PM EDT

    Last recap | Power rankings

