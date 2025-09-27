Recap: Reigning Champ Wildcats Pick Up First Win Of Season Over Eagles

In a battle of two potential goaltender of the year hopefuls, the defending QMJHL champion Moncton Wildcats were able to edge out their first win of the season against the Cape Breton Eagles.
Both Cape Breton's netminder Felix Hamel (30/32) and Moncton's Rudy Guimond (34/36) had great games,
On Moncton's side, Kuzma Voronin and Preston Lounsbury picked up the team's two goals in regulation, with 2026 NHL draft eligible Rian Chudzinski netting the shootout winner. As for the Eagles, Reece Peitzsche and Eliot L'Italien were the two goal scorers.
Other scores
Saint John (3) - Halifax (4)
Quebec (3) - Rouyn-Noranda (4) (OT)
Baie-Comeau (1) - Gatineau (5)
Shawinigan (1) - Blainville-Boisbriand (4)
Drummondville (3) - Sherbrooke (2)
Player of the night:
Jesse Allecia (DRU) - 3 goals, 0 assists
Quebec at Val-d'Or - 4 PM EDT
Victoriaville at Blainville-Boisbriand - 4 PM EDT
Chicoutimi at Rimouski - 4 PM EDT
Baie-Comeau at Gatineau - 4 PM EDT
Charlottetown at Newfoundland - 5:30 PM EDT
Moncton at Cape Breton - 6 PM EDT
Saint John at Halifax - 6 PM EDT
