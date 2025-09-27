Recap: Reigning Champ Wildcats Pick Up First Win Of Season Over Eagles

Zoomed In: Moncton (3) - Cape Breton (2) (SO)

In a battle of two potential goaltender of the year hopefuls, the defending QMJHL champion Moncton Wildcats were able to edge out their first win of the season against the Cape Breton Eagles.

Both Cape Breton's netminder Felix Hamel (30/32) and Moncton's Rudy Guimond (34/36) had great games,

On Moncton's side, Kuzma Voronin and Preston Lounsbury picked up the team's two goals in regulation, with 2026 NHL draft eligible Rian Chudzinski netting the shootout winner. As for the Eagles, Reece Peitzsche and Eliot L'Italien were the two goal scorers.

Other scores

Saint John (3) - Halifax (4)

Quebec (3) - Rouyn-Noranda (4) (OT)

Baie-Comeau (1) - Gatineau (5)

Shawinigan (1) - Blainville-Boisbriand (4)

Drummondville (3) - Sherbrooke (2)

Player of the night:

Jesse Allecia (DRU) - 3 goals, 0 assists

Tonight's games

Quebec at Val-d'Or - 4 PM EDT

Victoriaville at Blainville-Boisbriand - 4 PM EDT

Chicoutimi at Rimouski - 4 PM EDT

Baie-Comeau at Gatineau - 4 PM EDT

Charlottetown at Newfoundland - 5:30 PM EDT

Moncton at Cape Breton - 6 PM EDT

Saint John at Halifax - 6 PM EDT

