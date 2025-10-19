    • Powered by Roundtable

    Recap: First Period Explosion Powers Saguenéens Past Remparts

    Oct 19, 2025, 11:00
    Recap: First Period Explosion Powers Saguenéens Past Remparts

    Oct 19, 2025, 11:00
    Four goals in the first period helped the Chicoutimi Saguenéens coast past the Quebec Remparts.

    A five game Saturday in the QMJHL saw the top-ranked Blainville-Boisbriand lose their first game in regulation this season to the hands of Rouyn-Noranda, while a strong Chicoutimi performance pushed them into second in the eastern conference.

    Zoomed In: Chicoutimi (6) - Quebec (2)

    Chicoutimi Saguenéens defender Jonathan Prud'homme skates away from Remparts overager Elliott Simard. (Photo: Jonathan Roy)

    A four-goal first period allowed the Chicoutimi Saguenéens to cruise to a 6-2 victory over the Quebec Remparts.

    Goals from Emile Guite, Emile Ricard, Emmannuel Vermette and Alexandre Desmarais pushed the Saguenéens out to a commanding 4-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

    In the second, Ricard found his second while Washington Capitals prospect Maxim Schafer also found the net. A pair of consolation goals from the Remparts' Cal Uens left the final score 6-2, with the Saguenéens nearly doubling the Remparts in shots.

    Chicoutimi, with the help of Halifax's loss, jumped the Mooseheads into second place in the east, only sitting behind the Charlottetown Islanders.

    Other Scores

    Sherbrooke (1) - Rimouski (2) (OT)

    Rouyn-Noranda (3) - Blainville-Boisbriand (1)

    Val-d'Or (7) - Saint John (3)

    Newfoundland (4) - Halifax (2)

    Player of the night:

    William Lacelle (RIM) - 41/42 saves, OT win

    Tonight's Games

    Rouyn-Noranda at Gatineau - 3 PM EDT

    Blainville-Boisbriand at Shawinigan - 4 PM EDT

    Cape Breton at Drummondville - 4 PM EDT

