Recap: First Period Explosion Powers Saguenéens Past Remparts

A five game Saturday in the QMJHL saw the top-ranked Blainville-Boisbriand lose their first game in regulation this season to the hands of Rouyn-Noranda, while a strong Chicoutimi performance pushed them into second in the eastern conference.

Zoomed In: Chicoutimi (6) - Quebec (2)

A four-goal first period allowed the Chicoutimi Saguenéens to cruise to a 6-2 victory over the Quebec Remparts.

Goals from Emile Guite, Emile Ricard, Emmannuel Vermette and Alexandre Desmarais pushed the Saguenéens out to a commanding 4-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

In the second, Ricard found his second while Washington Capitals prospect Maxim Schafer also found the net. A pair of consolation goals from the Remparts' Cal Uens left the final score 6-2, with the Saguenéens nearly doubling the Remparts in shots.

Chicoutimi, with the help of Halifax's loss, jumped the Mooseheads into second place in the east, only sitting behind the Charlottetown Islanders.

Other Scores

Sherbrooke (1) - Rimouski (2) (OT)

Rouyn-Noranda (3) - Blainville-Boisbriand (1)

Val-d'Or (7) - Saint John (3)

Newfoundland (4) - Halifax (2)

Player of the night:

William Lacelle (RIM) - 41/42 saves, OT win

Tonight's Games

Rouyn-Noranda at Gatineau - 3 PM EDT

Blainville-Boisbriand at Shawinigan - 4 PM EDT

Cape Breton at Drummondville - 4 PM EDT

