Recap: Tigres Youngsters Steal Win Over Wildcats

Friday night's action saw eight games across the QMJHL, with the Armada's high-powered offence dominating again while Victoriaville's youngsters stepped up against the defending champs.

Zoomed In: Victoriaville (5) - Moncton (3)

Anthony Catanzariti, playing in just his fourth career QMJHL game, stole a win against the Moncton Wildcats.

The 2026 NHL draft eligible goaltender posted 45 saves on 48 shots as the Victoriaville Tigres went into Moncton and beat the Wildcats.

The first frame saw Alexis Bourque score the lone marker of the period for Victoriaville, with Moncton taking a commanding 14-6 lead in shots.

That trend continued in the second, with the Wildcats pouring 24 shots on Catanzariti's goal, scoring twice, both from Niko Tournas. However, a pair of Tigres power-play goals meant the visitors took a slender 3-2 lead into the third, even if they were being outshot 38-17 through two.

Simon Binkley found Moncton's equalizer just before the halfway mark of the third, but Victoriaville's young dynamic import duo of Alexey Vlasov and Egor Shilov struck on a late power play, with Vlasov finding Shilov with a cross-ice pass before Shilov rifled it into the roof of the net past Rudy Guimond.

Shilov added another in the empty net to seal a three (2+1) point performance, while Vlasov put up a goal and an assist in the contest. Bourque (1+2) and Thomas Paquet (1+1) also put up a multi-point outings for Victoriaville.

88 Victoriaville Tigres 5 Moncton Wildcats 3 - 10-17-2025

88 Victoriaville Tigres 5 Moncton Wildcats 3 - 10-17-2025_Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LHJMQPageOfficielle http://www.facebook.com/qmjhl_Instagram: http...

Other Scores

Newfoundland (0) - Halifax (3)

Val-d'Or (5) - Charlottetown (4) (SO)

Drummondville (2) - Blainville-Boisbriand (8)

Quebec (0) - Chicoutimi (3)

Sherbrooke (2) - Rimouski (5)

Cape Breton (4) - Baie-Comeau (3) (SO)

Shawinigan (2) - Gatineau (3) (SO)

Player of the night:

Xavier Villeneuve (BLB) - 1 goal, 3 assists

Tonight's Games

Chicoutimi at Quebec - 4 PM EDT

Sherbrooke at Rimouski - 4 PM EDT

Rouyn-Noranda at Blainville-Boisbriand - 4 PM EDT

Val-d'Or at Saint John - 6 PM EDT

Newfoundland at Halifax - 6 PM EDT

Related

Last recap | Power rankings

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @jakewtitus and @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Read more

Baie-Comeau Deals Overager Plourde to Val-d'Or Amid 11 Game Winless Streak

Voltigeurs Staff Named To CHL-USA Prospects Challenge

8 QMJHL Players Crack Canada World U17 Challenge Rosters

Full 40-Man QMJHL Top Prospects Game Rosters Revealed

Voltigeurs Forward Lafond Announces NCAA Commitment