    • Powered by Roundtable

    Recap: Huskies Complete Comeback To Take Down Olympiques

    Rory Arthur
    Oct 20, 2025, 11:00
    Rory Arthur

    Recap: Huskies Complete Comeback To Take Down Olympiques

    Rory Arthur
    Oct 20, 2025, 11:00
    Rory Arthur
    Oct 20, 2025, 11:00
    Updated at: Oct 20, 2025, 11:00

    Down 2-0, the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies stormed back to take down the Gatineau Olympiques, extending their hold on second place in the Western conference to three points with a game in hand.

    The fifth weekend of QMJHL action concluded with three games on Sunday, with the top three teams in the west all participating.

    Zoomed In: Rouyn-Noranda (3) - Gatineau (2)

    Vladislav Murzov's third-period tally and Samuel Meloche's 18 saves helped the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies defeat the Gatineau Olympiques. (Photo: Dominic Charette)

    The Huskies came out on top in the battle for second in the west.

    After Alex Dagenais gave the Gatineau Olympiques a 2-0 lead very early in the second frame, it was all Rouyn-Noranda. The Huskies outshot the Olympiques by a total of 23-12 in the final two frames, and after William Vezina and Eliot Ogonowski tied the game by the end of the second, import Vladislav Murzov's first career QMJHL goal won it for Rouyn-Noranda in the third.

    Ogonowski (1+1) and Thomas Verdon (0+2) posted multi-point affairs in the victory, while Buffalo Sabres prospect Samuel Meloche stopped 18 of 20 shots sent his way.

    The win puts Rouyn-Noranda three points ahead of Gatineau with a game in hand in the battle for second in the Western conference, only trailing the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.

    Other Scores

    Blainville-Boisbriand (8) - Shawinigan (5)

    Cape Breton (1) - Drummondville (4)

    Player of the night:

    Vincent Desjardins (BLB) - 2 goals, 3 assists

    Next Games: Friday, Oct. 24, 2025

    Related

    Last recap | Power rankings

    Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

    Also follow @jakewtitus and @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

    Read more

    2026 NHL Draft Prospect Netminder Proulx Commits To Clarkson

    Baie-Comeau Deals Overager Plourde to Val-d'Or Amid 11 Game Winless Streak

    Voltigeurs Staff Named To CHL-USA Prospects Challenge

    8 QMJHL Players Crack Canada World U17 Challenge Rosters

    Full 40-Man QMJHL Top Prospects Game Rosters Revealed