Recap: Huskies Complete Comeback To Take Down Olympiques

The fifth weekend of QMJHL action concluded with three games on Sunday, with the top three teams in the west all participating.

Zoomed In: Rouyn-Noranda (3) - Gatineau (2)

The Huskies came out on top in the battle for second in the west.

After Alex Dagenais gave the Gatineau Olympiques a 2-0 lead very early in the second frame, it was all Rouyn-Noranda. The Huskies outshot the Olympiques by a total of 23-12 in the final two frames, and after William Vezina and Eliot Ogonowski tied the game by the end of the second, import Vladislav Murzov's first career QMJHL goal won it for Rouyn-Noranda in the third.

Ogonowski (1+1) and Thomas Verdon (0+2) posted multi-point affairs in the victory, while Buffalo Sabres prospect Samuel Meloche stopped 18 of 20 shots sent his way.

The win puts Rouyn-Noranda three points ahead of Gatineau with a game in hand in the battle for second in the Western conference, only trailing the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada.

Other Scores

Blainville-Boisbriand (8) - Shawinigan (5)

Cape Breton (1) - Drummondville (4)

Player of the night:

Vincent Desjardins (BLB) - 2 goals, 3 assists

Next Games: Friday, Oct. 24, 2025

Related

Last recap | Power rankings

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @jakewtitus and @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Read more

2026 NHL Draft Prospect Netminder Proulx Commits To Clarkson

Baie-Comeau Deals Overager Plourde to Val-d'Or Amid 11 Game Winless Streak

Voltigeurs Staff Named To CHL-USA Prospects Challenge

8 QMJHL Players Crack Canada World U17 Challenge Rosters

Full 40-Man QMJHL Top Prospects Game Rosters Revealed