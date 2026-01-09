Recap: Huskies Hand Armada Fourth Consecutive Loss, Move To First In Western Conference

Three games took place across the QMJHL on Thursday, including a pair of big beatings. But the most interesting one was an overtime loss that keeps the spirits bad with in Blainville-Boisbriand.

Zoomed In: Blainville-Boisbriand (3) - Rouyn-Noranda (4) (OT)

It was always going to be a statement game for whoever came out on top in the showdown between the Armada and Huskies on Thursday.

Entering the contest, both teams had the chance to jump into top spot in the Western conference with a victory.

The match started in the Armada's favour, with Vincent Collard and Vincent Desjardins scoring in the first to give them a 2-0 advantage heading into the break.

Charles Laforest cut the lead in half seven minutes into the second, but Mael Lavigne's 13th of the year gave Blainville-Boisbriand their two-goal lead back, which held through to the second intermission.

With the Armada holding a 21-13 lead in shots and 3-1 lead in goals through two, it would seem like the third would be pretty smooth sledding. But, as has been a worrying theme with the team lately, it was far from that.

Youngster Charlie Benigno scored his fourth career QMJHL goal on the power play just over a minute into the final frame, and Benjamin Brunelle equalized with just over three minutes to play in regulation. Rouyn-Noranda held a 13-8 lead in shots in the third as they clawed back into the game.

In overtime, import blueliner Guus Van der Kaaij scored his first career QMJHL goal, and sent the home fans happy with a thrilling comeback victory.

It was another imperfect outing for William Lacelle in the Armada goal, allowing four goals on 27 shots. He's still looking for his first win on his new team.

Meanwhile, Buffalo Sabres prospect Samuel Meloche stopped 27 of 30 shots sent his way in the big win.

Other Scores

Gatineau (1) - Saint John (5)

Cape Breton (2) - Shawinigan (7)

Player of the Night

Mathys Fernandez (SHA) - 48 saves, 50 shots against

Tonight's Games

Halifax at Charlottetown - 6 PM EST

Newfoundland at Saint John - 6 PM EST

Rimouski at Quebec - 7 PM EST

Baie-Comeau at Chicoutimi - 7 PM EST

Val-d'Or at Rouyn-Noranda - 7 PM EST

Drummondville at Sherbrooke - 7 PM EST

Related

Last recap | Power rankings

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Read more

Drakkar Grab Former Islanders Import Off Waivers

Latvian WJC Star Olivers Murnieks Commits To NCAA's Boston College

Mooseheads Top Scorer, 2026 Draft Eligible Oleg Kulebyakin Announces NCAA Commitment

Remparts Sign Former OHL Blueliner Josh Brady

How Did The QMJHL Perform At The 2026 World Juniors?