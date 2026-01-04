Recap: Huskies Pick Up Statement Win Over Armada

The first busy Saturday of QMJHL action saw a a few teams pick up big results, but none bigger than Rouyn-Noranda.

Zoomed In: Rouyn-Noranda (6) - Blainville-Boisbriand (4)

For essentially the entire season, the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada have held top spot in the Western conference.

On Saturday, that finally changed. The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies came into the Centre d'excellence Sports Rousseau, and exited with a victory and sole possession of top spot in the conference, and the third best record in the QMJHL.

The first period was all Armada. They outshot the Huskies 11-6, and outscored them two to nothing through goals from Theo Lemieux and St. Louis Blues star prospect Justin Carbonneau.

The tide began to shift in a busy second period, seeing six combined goals between the two teams. It started just 23 seconds in, where Nathan Langlois scored his first of the contest. Then, he doubled down to tie the game seven minutes later.

Matt Gosselin's 18th of the year gave Blainville the lead back, before Axel Dufresne put the teams back level. Carbonneau's 30th of the campaign was canceled out by rookie Charlie Benigno's power-play marker, leaving the teams knotted at four apiece heading into the third.

In the final frame, it was Langlois again, completing his hat trick on the man advantage, giving the Huskies the lead for the first time in the game, which they wouldn't give up. Eliot Ogonowski iced it with four minutes to go, and Rouyn-Noranda took it 6-4.

Langlois' hat trick wasn't the only three-point night, as Samuel Beauchemin had three assists in the win. Ogonowski (1+1), Antoine St-Laurent (0+2) and Thomas Verdon (0+2) also had multi-point affairs. Buffalo Sabres prospect Samuel Meloche stopped 25 of 29 shots in the victory.

On the other end, Carbonneau scored a pair, both assisted by Pittsburgh Penguins first-rounder Bill Zonnon. The goaltending woes in Blainville-Boisbriand continued, as Zach Pelletier stopped just 23 of 29 shots sent his way in his second start of the season.

Other Scores

Val-d'Or (3) - Victoriaville (2)

Drummondville (3) - Quebec (5)

Chicoutimi (4) - Sherbrooke (2)

Baie-Comeau (1) - Rimouski (4)

Gatineau (1) - Newfoundland (3)

Charlottetown (1) - Cape Breton (4)

Moncton (3) - Halifax (2) (SO)

Player of the Night

Nathan Langlois (ROU) - 3 goals, 0 assists

Tonight's Games

Halifax at Saint John - 2 PM EST

Charlottetown at Cape Breton - 2 PM EST

Gatineau at Newfoundland - 2:30 PM EST

Baie-Comeau at Rimouski - 3 PM EST

Val-d'Or at Blainville-Boisbriand - 3 PM EST

Chicoutimi at Victoriaville - 4 PM EST

Rouyn-Noranda at Shawinigan - 4 PM EST

Quebec at Drummondville - 4 PM EST

Related

Last recap | Power rankings

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Read more

Eagles Acquire New York Rangers Prospect Boilard From Cataractes

Wildcats Officially Add Forward Gavin Cornforth From NCAA

Océanic Acquire Prospect Anthony Dontigny From Cataractes

Rouyn-Noranda Star Thomas Verdon Announces NCAA Commitment

Top QMJHL Draft Prospect Zaac Charbonneau Signs In USHL