Wildcats Officially Add Forward Gavin Cornforth NCAA

Part of the advantage of the new NCAA/CHL rule changes is the ability for players to move back and forth much more freely between the two leagues. While typically this has been used for CHL players leaving for college, there are some cases of that going the other way.

The Moncton Wildcats are using the rule to their advantage, adding Boston College forward Gavin Cornforth to their roster.

Cornforth, 19, was a sixth-round pick by Moncton in the 2022 QMJHL draft. He's struggled for opportunity in college, putting up just three assists in 18 games, but was a USHL star last season, scoring 54 (27+27) points in 62 games with the Dubuque Fighting Saints.

Now, he'll get to join an extremely competitive Wildcats squad for at least the rest of this season, joining stars like the Utah Mammoth prospect duo of Caleb Desnoyers and Gabe Smith, as well as San Jose prospect Teddy Mutryn and top 2026 NHL draft prospect Tommy Bleyl.

Moncton currently sits second in the QMJHL, just two points back of league-leading Chicoutimi. Even with Desnoyers limited to just 17 games so far due to injury and the World Juniors, they continue to win and look a serious challenger to defending their Gilles-Courteau trophy.

Cornforth is eligible to head back to Boston College whenever he desires, but as of now it's yet to be seen exactly what the plan is.

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Read more

Océanic Acquire Prospect Anthony Dontigny From Cataractes

Rouyn-Noranda Star Thomas Verdon Announces NCAA Commitment

Top QMJHL Draft Prospect Zaac Charbonneau Signs In USHL

Anaheim Ducks Prospect Alexis Mathieu Dealt To Newfoundland In Five-Player QMJHL Blockbuster

Import Forward Lev Gaponov Traded To Océanic From Olympiques