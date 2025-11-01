Recap: Huskies Win Halloween Thriller Over Mooseheads

Halloween's slate of four QMJHL games ended in a treat for fans of Quebec, Blainville-Boisbriand, Drummondville and Rouyn-Noranda

Zoomed In: Halifax (4) - Rouyn-Noranda (5) (OT)

A back and forth affair needed overtime to put the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies over the Halifax Mooseheads by a score of 5-4.

After the teams traded goals to start the first period, two quick Mooseheads goals from 2026 draft eligible Oleg Kulebiakin and overager Connor MacPhearson chased Huskies starter Alexandre Raymond and put the road side up 3-1 heading into the first intermission.

Then, the Huskies fought back with three goals of their own, with Charles Laforest's second career QMJHL goal giving them the lead with just over halfway to go in the third. However, Quinn Kennedy equalized on a Halifax power play, knotting the sides at four apiece, needing overtime to separate them.

There, Antoine St-Laurent's second of the night, both coming on the power play, was the winner, beating Mooseheads goalie Nick Cirka with a clean wrister.

Samuel Beauchemin's three assists helped lead the way for the Huskies, alongside St-Laurent's pair of goals. Alexis Lemire compiled a pair of assists for the hosts, while Buffalo Sabres prospect Samuel Meloche stopped 22 of the 23 shots he faced coming in relief of Raymond.

For the visitors, Kulebiakin added an assist to go alongside his goal, while Daniel Walters put up two assists in the loss.

Other Scores

Drummondville (2) - Chicoutimi (1) (OT)

Blainville-Boisbriand (4) - Victoriaville (1)

Quebec (6) - Rimouski (1)

Player of the night:

Justin Carbonneau (BLB) - 2 goals, 0 assists

Tonight's Games

Sherbrooke at Chicoutimi - 4 PM EDT

Gatineau at Blainville-Boisbriand - 4 PM EDT



Drummondville at Baie-Comeau - 4 PM EDT

Halifax at Val-d'Or - 4 PM EDT

Charlottetown at Rouyn-Noranda - 4 PM EDT

Shawinigan at Newfoundland - 5:30 PM EDT

Related

Last recap | Power rankings

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site.

Also follow @jakewtitus and @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Read more

Nathan Lecompte Returns To Chicoutimi After All

Four QMJHL Skaters Named To Team CHL For CHL/USA Prospects Challenge

Huskies Blueliner Duguay Steps Away From Hockey

Drakkar's Overager Gendron Leaves Team

Overager Simard Takes Leave Of Absense From Remparts

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.