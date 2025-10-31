    • Powered by Roundtable

    Recap: Red Hot Islanders Extinguished By Phoenix

    Jacob Titus
    Oct 31, 2025, 05:22
    Phoenix netminder Kyan Labbe stars as Sherbrooke ignites their offense, silencing the No. 1 Islanders. Sea Dogs also conquer.

    The Sherbrooke Phoenix have landed the Charlottetown Islanders their first loss since being crowned the No. 1 team in the QMJHL in our league power rankings earlier this week, while Sea Dogs sink the Eagles across the league's thursday night games.

    Zoomed in: Sherbrooke (6) - Charlottetown (2)

    Sherbrooke Phoenix celebrate win (Photo: Vincent Levesque Rousseau)

    The Phoenix have surprised many as they take down the No. 1 seed Charlottetown Islanders.

    Netminder Kyan Labbe stood on his head, stopping 31 of 33 in the matter, while Florent Houle (2+0), Mavrick Lachance (1+1), Robin Benoit (0+2) and 2027 NHL draft prospect Ilya Kolmakov were among the most prolific players for the squad. Meanwhile, Cameron Haye and Martins Klaucans were able to secure their first QMJHL goals.

    On the other side, Isles fans can rejoice at Donald Hickey's performance after coming in to start the second period, stopping 21 of 23, while Ross Campbell was able to net points on the team's two goals--even if all for nought. 

    Other Score

    Saint John (6) - Cape Breton (4)

    Player of the night:

    Jacob Beaulieu (SNB) - 2 goals, 1 assists

    Tonight's Games

    Drummondville vs Chicoutimi - 7 PM EDT

    Halifax vs Rouyn-Noranda - 7 PM EDT

    Blainville-Boisbriand vs Victoriaville - 7 PM EDT

    Quebec vs Rimouski - 7:30 PM EDT

