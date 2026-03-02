Recap: Islanders' Big Guns Show Up In Win Over Armada

The first of March saw six QMJHL games take place across the league, including a Charlottetown side finding their game at the right time.
The Charlottetown Islanders have been quietly climbing the standings the past few weeks as their offensive talent has begun to really take off.
And on Sunday, they delivered what might be their signature win of the season to date.
It was a fast start for the hosts, as Carolina Hurricanes prospect Ivan Ryabkin got the scoring started just 1:06 into the game. Marcus Kearsey doubled the advantage on the power play, before a pair of Justin Carbonneau goals late in the period tied the game at two heading into the first intermission.
In the second, it was Charlottetown who took the lead again, with Ross Campbell beating Armada goalie Will Lacelle. Carbonneau would tie the game again, with the star St. Louis Blues draft pick picking up his second hat trick in two games, and his 48th marker of the season.
Blainville-Boisbriand would take their first lead of the night just 44 seconds later, as Matt Gosselin put home his 22nd of the year. Campbell would equalize with his second of the night soon after, and the teams would head to the locker rooms tied at four, heading into a pivotal third period.
It would be Charlottetown who won that final frame, as Campbell completed his hat trick 3:46 into the third. An empty netter from Matthew Butler would seal the win with the home side's sixth goal, and Ryabkin scored one more after that for good measure, as the Islanders took it 7-4.
Campbell (3+2) and Ryabkin (2+2) stole the show, while Butler (1+1) and Nathan Leek (0+2) each also put up multi-point nights. Donald Hickey stopped 31 of 35 shots to pick up the win.
Other Scores
Quebec (4) - Halifax (5) (OT)
Moncton (5) - Gatineau (1)
Chicoutimi (10) - Rimouski (3)
Shawinigan (4) - Rouyn-Noranda (6)
Newfoundland (4) - Victoriaville (5) (OT)
Player of the Night
Ross Campbell (CHA) - 3 goals, 2 assists