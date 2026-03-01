Recap: Regiment Use Big Third Period For Comeback Victory Over Tigres

The final day of February featured four QMJHL games, including a red-hot Regiment side continuing their good form.
The Newfoundland Regiment had an outstanding month of February.
After starting the month being shutout in a loss to Moncton, and sitting in the middle of a tight playoff pack, they managed to rattle of seven consecutive victories, pulling themselves up to the competition at the top of the second tier of teams in the league.
Entering Saturday's game against a bad Victoriaville squad, it seemed inevitable that they'd extend their winning streak to eight, and exit February on a high note.
But, to start, the Tigres had other plans. After a scoreless first period, Alexey Vlasov finally opened the scoring over 12 minutes into the second, with his 38th goal of the season. Thomas Paquet would double the advantage a couple minutes later.
Blake Pilgrim-Edwards would halve the deficit with just over two minutes left to go in the middle frame, sending the teams into the intermission in a one-goal contest.
It would be Newfoundland who found the goal they needed in the third, scoring a shorthanded marker as the Regiment really dialled up the pressure in the final frame.
Special teams would strike again, as captain Justin Larose would score his 30th of the year, giving the visitors their first lead of the night with under 10 minutes to go in the third.
Louis-Francois Belanger would seal it with an empty netter, and Newfoundland would hold on for a big 4-2 road victory, and indeed extend their winning streak to eight.
Larose's multi-point (1+1) led the way, while Louis-Antoine Denault stopped 22 of 24 Tigres shots to pick up another win.
On the other end, Anthony Catanzariti made 44 saves, doing his part to keep his team in it, even as the Regiment piled on 40 shots in the final two periods.
Other Scores
Drummondville (7) - Baie-Comeau (3)
Shawinigan (5) - Val-d'Or (1)
Charlottetown (5) - Saint John (4)
Player of the Night
Maxime-Olivier Drolet (DRU) - 3 goals, 0 assists
Blainville-Boisbriand at Charlottetown - 1 PM EST
Quebec at Halifax - 2 PM EST
Moncton at Gatineau - 3 PM EST
Chicoutimi at Rimouski - 3 PM EST
Shawinigan at Rouyn-Noranda - 4 PM EST
Newfoundland at Victoriaville - 4 PM EST