Recap: Mooseheads Upset Armada In High Scoring Duel

Week 7 of QMJHL action set off with three matches including a shutout, a battle of offenses and the continued dominance of the No. 1 Charlottetown Islanders.

Zoomed in: Halifax (7) - Blainville-Boisbriand (5)

The Mooseheads have upset the No. 2 ranked Blainville-Boisbriand Armada as the Montreal-area team continues a three game losing skid.

2026 NHL draft eligible Oleg Kulebyakin picked up the team's first two goals (also assisting on a goal later), both of whom were assisted by Liam Kilfoil, who would pick up a third later in the game, and 2025 second overall pick Malik L'Italien, who would also go on to score a goal as well.

As for the Armada, it was primarily the Justin Carbonneau show, with two goals bringing himself to 13 on the year through his first 11 games, and Vincent Desjardins also picking up two as well.

Other Scores

Saint John Sea Dogs (4) - Cape Breton (0)

Charlottetown (4) - Victoriaville (3) (OT)

Player of the night:

Oleg Kulebyakin (HFX) - 2 goals, 1 assist

Tonight's Games

Saint John Sea Dogs vs Cape Breton Eagles - 6 PM EDT

Charlottetown Islanders vs Sherbrooke Phoenix - 7 PM EDT

