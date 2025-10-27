    • Powered by Roundtable

    Recap: Mooseheads Spoil Return Of Utah Mammoth 4th Overall Pick And Wildcats Captain Desnoyers

    Recap: Mooseheads Spoil Return Of Utah Mammoth 4th Overall Pick And Wildcats Captain Desnoyers

    Oct 27, 2025, 11:00
    Oct 27, 2025, 11:00
    Updated at: Oct 27, 2025, 11:00

    Five unanswered goals gave Halifax a 5-2 over Moncton victory in Caleb Desnoyers' first QMJHL game of the season.

    Sunday's three games saw the close of the QMJHL's sixth weekend of action, seeing two shootouts and highlighted by the anticipated return of Utah Mammoth star prospect and Moncton Wildcats captain Caleb Desnoyers from a wrist injury.

    Zoomed In: Halifax (5) - Moncton (2)

    Wildcats captain Caleb Desnoyers keeps his eyes on the puck in a battle with Mooseheads forward Quinn Kennedy. (Photo: Brad Smith)

    The reigning QMJHL champion Moncton Wildcats fared pretty well without captain Caleb Desnoyers, who missed the 11 games of the season following off-season wrist surgery, but were finally able to welcome their star back for the first time since being named the fourth overall pick at this summer's NHL draft.

    However, the Halifax Mooseheads were ready to ruin the party. Despite Moncton taking a 2-0 lead into the first intermission, goals from Quinn Kennedy, Amelio Santini, Shawn Carrier and Carlos Handel in the second gave Halifax a commanding 4-2 lead.

    Liam Kilfoil's empty netter added one more to the total, giving the Mooseheads a big 5-2 win on the road. Owen Bresson stopped 37 of 39 Wildcats shots sent his way in the victory.

    Desnoyers' debut was mostly pedestrian, with no points and a -1 rating, but it's fair to say the reigning QMJHL playoff MVP will start to pile up the points as he gets up to speed.

    Other Scores

    Cape Breton (2) - Charlottetown (3) (SO)

    Chicoutimi (3) - Victoriaville (4) (SO)

    Player of the night:

    Owen Bresson: 37/39, .949 save percentage

    Next Games: Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025

    Image

