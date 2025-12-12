Recap: Red Hot Wildcats Beat Eagles, Continue Winning Ways

Thursday's night of QMJHL action saw five games take place across the league, including duelling four-point nights between Alexis Joseph and Maxim Masse. But a battle of two of the hottest teams in the league showed some levels.

Zoomed In: Moncton (6) - Cape Breton (1)

Two of the hottest teams in the QMJHL faced off at Sydney's Centre 200 on Thursday, with first-placed Moncton looking to showcase their dominance against a Cape Breton side that had pulled themselves up the standings riding a five-game winning streak.

The first period was a pretty tense affair, with Moncton holding possession but not doing much in terms of shots on goal. San Jose Sharks draft pick Teddy Mutryn broke the deadlock for the Wildcats just past the halfway mark of the frame, before Caden Kelly equalized late in the period.

The second is when the visitors really pulled away with the game. Just two minutes into the frame, Mutryn scored his second of the night on the power-play. Niko Tournas followed that up with a goal just over a minute later, before scoring two more at the end of the period to complete the natural hat trick.

The third period saw a change in goal for the Eagles, as Connor Towle filled in for Felix Hamel to finish the game. Utah Mammoth prospect Gabe Smith made it 6-1 Moncton late in the frame, and the game ended with a dominant victory for the away side, who now sit two points clear at the top of the QMJHL standings.

With Tournas' hat trick and Mutryn's pair of goals leading the way, of course star Mammoth prospect Caleb Desnoyers continued his torrid stretch, adding another three assists, while his fellow Utah draft pick Smith added an assist to go alongside his late goal.

Other Scores

Charlottetown (2) - Halifax (5)

Shawinigan (3) - Drummondville (7)

Sherbrooke (6) - Gatineau (4)

Saint John (6) - Chicoutimi (5) (OT)

Player of the Night

Alexis Joseph (SNB) - 1 goal, 3 assists

Tonight's Games

Blainville-Boisbriand at Baie-Comeau - 7 PM EST

Drummondville at Rimouski - 7 PM EST

