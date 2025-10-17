    • Powered by Roundtable

    Recap: Senators Prospect Beckman Thrives In Baie-Comeau Loss

    Jacob Titus
    Oct 17, 2025, 12:00
    Despite a tough loss, Senators prospect Lucas Beckman delivered a stellar performance in net, showcasing resilience amid Baie-Comeau's extended winless streak.

    The second night of action in week five of QMJHL play included the extension of the Drakkar's season-long winless drought and of the Charlottetown Islanders' surprising start to the season.

    Zoomed In: Cape Breton (3) - Baie-Comeau (2)

    Lucas Beckman with the Baie-Comeau Drakkar (Photo: Kassandra Blais)

    The Baie-Comeau Drakkar just cannot get it done, continuing their 11-game winless streak as they fall in a tough fought battle to the Cape Breton Eagles.

    Ottawa Senators prospect Lucas Beckman was the team's shining star, stopping an impressive 38/41 in defeat. 

    On the other end, Utah Mammoth prospect defenseman Tomas Lavoie tallied the first goal for the Eagles, and Reece Peitzsche was able to collect the game-tying and eventual game winning goals.

    The Eagles' own netminder, Felix Hamel, had a strong game as well, stopping 27/29.

    Other Scores

    Victoriaville (4) - Charlottetown (5)

    Player of the night:

    Antoine Provencher (CHA) - 1 goal, 1 assist

    Tonight's Games

    Victoriaville at Moncton - 6 PM EDT

    Newfoundland at Halifax - 6 PM EDT

    Val-d'Or at Charlottetown - 6 PM EDT

    Quebec at Chicoutimi - 7 PM EDT

    Cape Breton at Baie-Comeau - 7 PM EDT

    Sherbrooke at Rimouski - 7 PM EDT

    Shawinigan at Gatineau - 7 PM EDT

    Drummondville at Blainville-Boisbriand - 7 PM EDT

