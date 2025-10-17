Recap: Senators Prospect Beckman Thrives In Baie-Comeau Loss

The second night of action in week five of QMJHL play included the extension of the Drakkar's season-long winless drought and of the Charlottetown Islanders' surprising start to the season.
The Baie-Comeau Drakkar just cannot get it done, continuing their 11-game winless streak as they fall in a tough fought battle to the Cape Breton Eagles.
Ottawa Senators prospect Lucas Beckman was the team's shining star, stopping an impressive 38/41 in defeat.
On the other end, Utah Mammoth prospect defenseman Tomas Lavoie tallied the first goal for the Eagles, and Reece Peitzsche was able to collect the game-tying and eventual game winning goals.
The Eagles' own netminder, Felix Hamel, had a strong game as well, stopping 27/29.
Other Scores
Victoriaville (4) - Charlottetown (5)
Player of the night:
Antoine Provencher (CHA) - 1 goal, 1 assist
Victoriaville at Moncton - 6 PM EDT
Newfoundland at Halifax - 6 PM EDT
Val-d'Or at Charlottetown - 6 PM EDT
Quebec at Chicoutimi - 7 PM EDT
Cape Breton at Baie-Comeau - 7 PM EDT
Sherbrooke at Rimouski - 7 PM EDT
Shawinigan at Gatineau - 7 PM EDT
Drummondville at Blainville-Boisbriand - 7 PM EDT
