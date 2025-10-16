Recap: Wildcats Rally For Seven Over Val-d'Or

Week five of QMJHL action has officially kicked off, with the Moncton Wildcats putting landing a touchdown and extra point conversion on the Val-d'Or Foreurs as the highlighted game of the night.

Zoomed In: Moncton (7) - Val-d'Or (2)

The Moncton Wildcats ran away with this game, scoring six straight goals and chasing Emile Beaunoyer, who was coming off of back-to-back shutouts. 2026 NHL draft eligible Rian Chudzinski netted two goals in his return game after suffering from mononucleosis, he's expected to suit up for the QMJHL Top Prospects game later this month.

Simon Binkley also netted two goals, while Sharks prospect Teddy Mutryn (1+1) and Mammoth prospect Gabe Smith (0+2) both netted two points.

Speaking of 2026 NHL draft eligibles, Jacoby Weiner stopped 15/17 in picking up his first QMJHL win. He, too, will join Chudzinski at the prospects game.

On the other side, the Foreurs picked up goals from Samuel Fiala and Jordan Labelle.

The biggest thing that occured relating to the Foreurs however was outside of play as play was stopped mid-game for an extended period of time as Jeremy Leroux collapsed on the bench. Thankfully, most recent updates from the team say that the player is doing well and was at the hospital undergoing medical testing.

After Beaunoyer was chased, 2026 NHL draft eligible Vincent Moreau stopped an impressive 19/20 to finish the game.

Other Scores

Victoriaville (2) - Halifax (4)

Player of the night:

Rian Chudzinski (MON) - 2 goals

Tonight's Games

Victoriaville at Charlottetown - 6 PM EDT

Cape Breton at Baie-Comeau - 7 PM EDT

