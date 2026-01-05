Recap: Tigres Young Guns Hand Saguenéens First Regulation Loss Since November

It was a busy Sunday of QMJHL action to end the opening weekend of 2026, with multiple contenders losing, including Chicoutimi.

Zoomed In: Chicoutimi (1) - Victoriaville (5)

It's been a while since Chicoutimi lost a game in regulation, spanning all the way back to Nov. 29 against Rouyn-Noranda. With middling Victoriaville next up on the schedule and a bevy of new acquisitions in the lineup, it would be easy to expect another Sags win.

But instead, the young, pesky Tigres pulled out what is likely their best performance of the season. It started off hot early in the first, where 18-year-old import Korney Korneyev scored just 32 seconds into the game.

Victoriaville's offence has been led by its imports all season, and that was no different on Sunday. The dynamic 17-year-old Russian duo of Egor Shilov and Alexey Vlasov struck later in the first, with Shilov's 20th of the season extending the lead, with a Vlasov primary assist.

In the second, it was another youngster who found the 3-0 goal, with 16-year-old Loik Gariepy scoring the eighth goal of his rookie season. Three minutes later, Shilov found Vlasov for his 26th goal of the year, giving the hosts a 4-0 lead to take into the second intermission.

Korneyev doubled down in the third with a power-play marker to put the score at 5-0, before Thomas Desruisseaux broke Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Gabriel D'Aigle's shutout with 10 minutes to go. The game ended 5-1 for the Tigres, their most impressive victory of the season.

Shilov's goal and two assists led the way, while Korneyev (2+0), Vlasov (1+1) and Brayden Besner (0+2) had multi-point affairs. D'Aigle stopped 29 of 30 shots to pick up his ninth win of the season.

Other Scores

Halifax (2) - Saint John (5)

Charlottetown (2) - Cape Breton (3) (OT)

Gatineau (2) - Newfoundland (3) (OT)

Baie-Comeau (3) - Rimouski (0)

Val-d'Or (6) - Blainville-Boisbriand (3)

Rouyn-Noranda (2) - Shawinigan (5)

Quebec (5) - Drummondville (4) (OT)

Player of the Night

Samuel Caulfield (BAC) - 37 save shutout

Next Games: Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026

