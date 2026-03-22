Recap: Wildcats Get It Done, Schneider Has Big Night And Huskies Win The West

The 2025-26 QMJHL season is officially complete, and it's now time to get into playoff mode. Here's everything that happened on a busy Saturday afternoon.
Charlottetown (1) - Moncton (6)
Moncton completed their series sweep over Charlottetown to clinch their second straight Jean-Rougeau Trophy as regular season champions.
As usual, the team's strength in depth shined, with six players posting multi-point efforts in the 6-1 victory.
With the win, the Wildcats now know they'll play the Saint John Sea Dogs in the first round of the playoffs, while the Islanders will play the Remparts.
Rouyn-Noranda (5) - Val-d'Or (0)
A comfortable win from the Huskies sees them clinch the top seed in the Western conference, and have a date with the Olympiques in round one.
Samuel Meloche posted a shutout, while the scoring was spread out with five different scorers.
Val-d'Or will face off against Drummondville in round one.
Rimouski (4) - Baie-Comeau (3) (OT)
The battle for the bottom saw the Nics snap a 25-game losing skid to take the last game of their season in overtime, and keep the Drakkar at the bottom.
Mathys Dube was the hero in the extra frame, and his goal officially marked the end of the season for both teams in this game.
Drummondville (2) - Gatineau (3)
It was a disappointing day out for the Voltigeurs, who dropped from first to third in the West after losing to the Olympiques.
Nicolas Petrut scored the winner late in the third, while Finn Moffett made 33 saves in the win.
Drummondville will face the sixth-seeded Foreurs in round one, while Gatineau will play the top seed in Rouyn-Noranda.
Victoriaville (2) - Shawinigan (9)
The Cataractes completed a dominant home-and-home series over the Tigres to end the regular season, outscoring Victoriaville 16-4 over both legs.
Elias Schneider was the star in this one, putting up two goals and four assists in the win. Felix Lacerte had a goal and three assists in his own right.
Shawinigan will play Sherbrooke in a 4v5 matchup in round one, while Victoriaville will have to face Blainville-Boisbriand.
Quebec (2) - Chicoutimi (4)
The Saguenéens did their job this weekend, winning both of their games against Quebec, but with Moncton also going 2-0, they'll have to settle for the second seed in the East.
On an individual level, Maxim Masse's goal and assist were the cherry on top of his scoring crown for the season.
The Sags will face Halifax in round one, while Quebec will play Charlottetown.
Blainville-Boisbriand (4) - Sherbrooke (2)
The Armada move up into the second seed thanks to their win and Drummondville's loss, but couldn't catch the Huskies for the top spot in the West.
Xavier Villeneuve put up a pair of assists in his second game back from injury, and looks like a huge boost for Blainville heading into the playoffs.
The Armada will face the Foreurs in round one, and the Phoenix are up against Sherbrooke.
Halifax (4) - Newfoundland (6)
Samuel Rousseau's hat trick was not enough to take down a Regiment team in good form, as Newfoundland piled 52 shots and six goals towards the Halifax goal.
The Mooseheads will play Chicoutimi in the first round, and Newfoundland will play Cape Breton.
Saint John (3) - Cape Breton (2)
Angelo Fullerton's two goals put the Sea Dogs past the Eagles.
The Sea Dogs will face top-ranked Moncton, while Cape Breton is up agianst Newfoundland.
The playoffs start Thursday, March 26 with game one between Cape Breton and Newfoundland.