Recap: Wildcats New Addition Shines In Win Over Regiment

Just three games took place on Tuesday, with the most interesting of them taking place in Moncton.

Zoomed In: Newfoundland (3) - Moncton (5)

There were plenty of fresh faces on display on both the Moncton Wildcats and Newfoundland Regiment, but Evan Depatie made the biggest impact.

While Tyson Goguen scored in the first to give Newfoundland a 1-0 lead heading into the break, it was Depatie’s assist on Gabe Smith’s equalizer early in the second that got Moncton level.

Niko Tournas gave the Wildcats their first lead of the night soon after with his 23rd of the year, before a pair of quick strikes from Maddex Marmulak and leading scorer Justin Larose gave Newfoundland their lead back.

From there, it was all Moncton the rest of the way, weaponizing their strong power play. Preston Lounsbury tied the game at three before the end of the second, then Smith’s second gave the Wildcats their lead 4-3 lead early in the third, also on the man advantage.

Simon Binkley added one more power-play goal for good measure, and Moncton held onto a 5-3 lead to take home the victory.

Depatie’s three assist night led the way alongside Smith’s pair of goals, while Lounsbury (1+1), Tournas (1+1), Tommy Bleyl (0+2) and Teddy Mutryn (0+2) all put up multi-point efforts of their own.

With the win, Moncton got themselves back within two points of Chicoutimi for the league lead.

Other Scores

Cape Breton (5) - Halifax (1)

Shawinigan (3) - Baie-Comeau (2) (OT)

Player of the Night

Romain Litalien (CAP) - 2 goals, 1 assist

Tonight’s Games

Halifax at Cape Breton - 1 PM EST

Shawinigan at Baie-Comeau - 1 PM EST

Newfoundland at Saint John - 1 PM EST

Victoriaville at Blainville-Boisbriand - 1:30 PM EST

Sherbrooke at Gatineau - 2 PM EST

Rimouski at Drummondville - 2 PM EST

Quebec at Chicoutimi - 2 PM EST

Val-d’Or at Rouyn-Noranda - 2 PM EST

Charlottetown at Moncton - 3 PM EST

