Mooseheads Sign BCHL Blueliner Brenden Espenell

There's a fresh face on the back end in Halifax, as the Mooseheads announced the signing of free agent defenseman Brenden Espenell on Tuesday.

Espenell, 18, has 17 (4+13) points in 29 games this season for the Alberni Valley Bulldogs of the BCHL, his second season with the team. Born in Winnipeg, he came up through the Winnipeg Monarchs and later Winnipeg Wild AAA systems, but was never picked in the WHL draft.

He then played a season in the States with the Sioux Falls Power 16U team, before heading to the BCHL.

Now, Espenell will have a chance to jump up to the major junior level for the first time in his career.

The Mooseheads had a spot open on the blue line after moving Mathieu Taillefer to Blainville-Boisbriand on Dec. 22, which this signing fills.

They currently sit fifth in the Eastern conference, in a three-way tie with Quebec and Newfoundland, though the Mooseheads have a game in hand.

Halifax also announced today goaltender Owen Bresson will miss 2-3 weeks due to an upper-body injury, while forward Alec Nasreddine will finish the season with the NAHL's New Hampshire Mountain Kings.

Espenell is committed to Merrimack College of the NCAA for the 2026-27 season.

