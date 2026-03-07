Recap: Wildcats Win Clash Of The Titans Over Armada

Friday's QMJHL action saw five games take place across the league, but all eyes were fixed on the big one.
Friday marked the final time we'd see a matchup between any of the 'big three' teams this QMJHL season, as Blainville-Boisbriand travelled to play Moncton.
While both these teams' playoff positions were assured a long time ago, there's still a lot of jockeying for playoff seeding, and both sides are still looking to win their conference.
So, with just a few weeks to go in the 2025-26 regular season, the stakes were as big as ever.
The first period saw Niko Tournas open the scoring for Moncton, with a power-play goal marking his 39th goal of the season.
Getting an assist on this goal, as he so often has this year, was Tommy Bleyl. This helper was his 61st of the season, passing Gaston Therrien's mark for the most assists by a rookie defenseman, which has stood since the 1977-78 season.
Moncton would hold that 1-0 lead through to the first intermission. In the second, former Wildcat and current Armada captain Vincent Collard would score shorthanded to tie the game at one. That goal would stand as the only goal in the second, and the teams would head to a pivotal third period tied at one.
The third stayed a predictably testy affair, but Moncton started to pile on more and more pressure.
Finally, with just over five minutes left, Bleyl spun away from pressure, and from his own goal line sent a perfect stretch pass through all five Armada defenders, hitting Alex Mercier in stride. He would beat William Lacelle on the breakaway, and give Moncton a late lead.
That lead would be added to with 1:46 to go in the third, as Kuzma Voronin would finish off a nice passing play to extend the lead to two. Preston Lounsbury would then hit the empty net, and Moncton would skate off with a statement 4-1 victory.
Rudy Guimond stopped 23 of 24 shots sent his way, including five from the league's goals leader in Justin Carbonneau. The Wildcats did a good job keeping Blainville's top players off the scoresheet, something that they'll need to replicate if these teams meet again this season in the playoffs.
Other Scores
Cape Breton (2) - Halifax (3) (SO)
Rimouski (2) - Sherbrooke (9)
Charlottetown (5) - Baie-Comeau (3)
Drummondville (3) - Shawinigan (0)
Player of the Night
Nathan Leek (CHA) - 2 goals, 3 assists
Shawinigan at Quebec - 4 PM EST
Rimouski at Sherbrooke - 4 PM EST
Newfoundland at Val-d'Or - 4 PM EST
Charlottetown at Chicoutimi - 4 PM EST
Victoriaville at Baie-Comeau - 4 PM EST