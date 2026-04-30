Remparts Blueliner Charlie Morrison Departs Team, Joins NCAA UConn

Ahead of his 19-year-old season, Charlie Morrison has decided to play his next season with the University of Connecticut.
It hasn't been too common for QMJHL, and specifically Quebec-born, talent to leave the league before their junior eligibility expires to go play in the NCAA.
Justin Poirier left Baie-Comeau ahead of the 2025-26 campaign to join the University of Maine, while Mathis Langevin departed Rimouski mid-season to head to Miami of Ohio.
Now, we have another. The Quebec Remparts announced Charlie Morrison would be leaving the team to head to the University of Connecticut for the 2026-27 season.
Morrison, 18, is a two-way left-shot defenseman who played pretty big minutes for the Remparts in his draft year.
His offensive numbers don't jump off the board, with just four goals and nine assists in 41 games this season, but his defensive game is solid, as he uses his 6-foot-3 frame to shut down opponents well.
The Miramichi, N.B., native is projected to go in the second or third round of the NHL draft this summer according to most projections.
He was a second-round pick of Quebec in the 2024 QMJHL draft, and quickly made an impact in his debut season on a rebuilding team, playing 63 games on a rebuilding Remparts side.
This past season, he took on a bigger role on a still pretty young team, but one that was clearly building a core to compete in the next couple of seasons.
Now, though, Morrison will not be part of that, which will be a huge loss for Quebec's blue line. After signing James Scantlebury earlier this week, and rumours around the commitment of top prospect Carter Meyer potentially coming, the hype around this team's fortunes for next season were very high.
Now, they take a bit of a dip, as they lose a player who would've likely served as their key shutdown defender in a season the Remparts would look to go on a deep playoff run.
Nonetheless, Morrison has chosen to take a path he and his representatives see fit as best for his hockey career, and he'll be playing at UConn starting this fall.