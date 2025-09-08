Rimouski Océanic 2025-26 Season Preview

After being named the Memorial Cup hosts, the Rimouski Océanic went all in last year and came up just short in almost every regard: finishing second in the league behind Moncton, losing in the QMJHL finals to Moncton and ultimately losing in the Memorial Cup ahead of the finals as the hosts.

As a result of their sweeping push, the Océanic are set to ice a much weaker team.

Goalies

The crease is the only place where this team will not face any losses, boasting a tandem that a competiitve team would dream of.

2026 NHL draft eligible prospect William Lacelle will be set to establish himself as the 'Q's No. 1 goalie prospect after a strong .909 save percentage through 36 games last season.

Returning alongside him is breakout goaltender Mathis Langevin, who posted a .912 save percentage through 20 games between the Titan and the Océanic, before going on to mount a .944 save percentage over 18 QMJHL playoff games.

In addition, the team is also enlisting the help of returner Noah Preston Moore as the third stringer, who put up a .950 save percentage through five Quebec U18 AAA playoff games, himself.

All-in-all, if the Océanic are held back in any way, it'll certainly not be between the pipes.

Rating: A+

Defense

The blueline has taken a big hit from last season, however there's one returner of note.

Jack Martin will return to the Océanic for his overage season after the shutdown defenseman potted a 19-point season and 15 point playoff. Martin will look to continue to elevate his game and breakout into a bonafide star QMJHL defenseman.

Joining him is off-season addition Evan Depatie from the Val-d'Or Foreurs. Depatie, 19, broke through last season, becoming a 33-point offensive defenseman. His numbers will look to rise with his role in Rimouski.

Following the success of Swiss Vancouver Canucks defense prospect Basile Sansonnens last season, the Nics are hoping they've found themselves another blueliner from the the central European nation. They enlisted the help of 5-foot-9, 18-year-old defenseman Luca Nappiot, who played in 13 pro games in the second-tier Swiss league, alongside juniors.

2025 28th overall pick Justin Beaulieu made the team out of camp as well.

All-in-all, outside of the top pair, the blueline is untested.

Rating: C

Forwards

I have serious reservations about the top twelve as well.

As overagers, the team brought on Luke Patterson (28 in 64) from Cape Breton and Emile Duquet (21 in 62).

Returners include Lou Levesque (24 in 56), who should look to bounce back after a down year amd Mathys Dube (17 in 50) who is probably set to expand off of a 10-point QMJHL playoffs.

The team brought on two imports in Dovydas Jukna, a Lithuanian national who played in Switzerland's junior system last year, and Swiss junior player Raphael Achermann.

The Océanic will also have two more players from their 2025 draft class start the season on the opening night roster in Zack Arsenault (second overall) and Maxwell Branton (20th overall).

Lacking in any guaranteed star talent, as well as a lot of unproven players in the bottom six, makes for an offensive core that is looking among the worst for this season.

Rating: C

Verdict

I think it's no surprise that the Océanic will be among the worst teams in the league given the intensive roster turnover and shift towards a rebuild.

