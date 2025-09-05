Shawinigan Cataractes 2025-26 Season Preview

Ranked as a Top-5 team by The Hockey News' going into the season last year, the Shawinigan Catarctes' lived up to expectations by finishing with the fourth most points.

Still looking to compete in 2025-26, despite incurring the major loss of Calgary Flames first rounder Matvei Gridin who is jumping to pro one season early, the big question is: have the Cataractes done enough to meaningfully improve on the team they had last year?

Goalies

The Cataractes have their guy in overage goaltender Mathys Fernandez. Fernandez played just 23 games last season due to injury, but posted a .910 save percentage and elevated his play in the playoffs to a .915 over 16 games.

Fernandez, now that he's healthy should be set to be a legit starter, providing the team with one of the best last lines of defense in the league.

While the No. 1 guy is set in stone, the backup situation is much more volatile.

Returner Philippe Boucher, 18, who posted a .946 save percentage through 5 playoff games in the QJHL last season and is expected to be the backup is seemingly out with an undisclosed injury.

As such the team brought on 2026 NHL draft eligible Olivier St-Onge from the Mooseheads to fill the void. St-Onge played in the Maritime U18 AAA league with Fredericton, leading the league in save percentage with a .911 through 22 games. He also appeared in three MJAHL games, posting a .938 save percentage.

Depending how long Boucher is out for, St-Onge could very well be in a position to showcase himself as worthy of adopting that spot full-time.

Given the two backup goalies are unproven as of yet, with 0 games of QMJHL experience between them, and neither being necessarily hyped prospects, I can't give the perfect A+ grade. However, the Cataractes shouldn't have many worries about their goaltending situation barring an injury.

Rating: A

Defense

You cannot start talking about Shawinigan's defense corps without bringing up Jordan Tourigny.

Tourigny, 20, has quickly developed into a cornerstone defenseman for the franchise since his ninth overall selection by the squad in 2021. Fresh off his third consecutive 40-point season, and a point-per-game 16-game playoff run, the smooth-skating undersized defenseman should be poisted for yet another dominant season in the QMJHL.

Outside of Tourigny, Julian Lanthier and Felix Plamondon stand as the next notable blueliners, both surpassing the 20-point mark for the first times in their careers last season.

After that, things get a little murkier

Mathieu Plante, 19, had a solid rookie campaign with 12 points over 37 games, and seven points over 16 playoff games, but how much can we expect him to improve from last year.

Noah McKinnon was once considered an extremely promising prospect who, now entering his NHL draft campaign, hasn't been able to catch a groove due to injuries. Standing at just 5-foot-9, I doubt he gets to a point where he gets drafted, however given his troubled QMJHL career so far, it may take a few months before he's comfortable enough to succeed in a top four role.

Despite boasting Tourigny, there remains questions with the team's depth on the back-end. However, it won't hold them back completely, especially with the strength in net.

Rating: B

Forwards

Despite the aforementioned departure of Gridin, Shawinigan will still look quite strong up front.

Arguably the team's biggest addition was New York Rangers' prospect forward Raoul Boilard from Baie=Comeau. Since his arrival to the QMJHL, he's floated around but never reached the point-per-game mark. Perhaps given the change in scenery and role, Boilard might finally surpass that mark.

Cole Chandler, newly drafted to the Boston Bruins, will look to expand upon a 32-point regular season. Given his stronger play in the playoffs, and potential for elevated role on the team, Chandler could very well be poised to double his production this season.

Felix Lacerte (79 in 62) and overager Vince Elie (69 in 64) will look to remain key offensive fixtures for the squad, while I can expend big seasons from import Jiri Klima (40 in 64) and Kody Dupuis (36 in 57).

The Cataractes also boast one of the deepest forward groups as well, with imports Christian Furuvik and Elias Schneider, 2024 third overall pick and 2026 NHL draft eligible Chad Lygitsakos (19 in 53), Jacob Lachance (17 in 49) and Brogan McNeil (11 in 22) in the bottom six as well.

Lacking in the true bonafide star, but well equipped in every other way, the Cataractes truly deserve the A-grade here.

Rating: A

Verdict

The Shawinigan Cataractes are positioned to finish in a similar spot in the Top 5, and should be on the hunt for big pieces around the deadline to make themselves favourites.

