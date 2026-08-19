Logo
QMJHL RoundtableQMJHL Roundtable

Sea Dogs Forward Alexander Donovan Switches NCAA Commitment To Providence

roryarthur@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge
Rory Arthur
featured
1
18h

The 19-year-old will head to college in 2027-28.

As NCAA signing season carries on, Saint John Sea Dogs forward Alexander Donovan has announced his commitment to Providence College, via his Instagram.

Donovan, 19, was previously committed to Denver, but re-opened his options and now will head to Providence, expected to happen in the 2027-28 season.

The Darien, CT, native is coming off a strong rookie QMJHL season with Saint John, scoring 53 (25+28) points in 63 games in a top-six and power play role.

Alexander Donovan will play one more QMJHL season before heading to the NCAA. (Photo: Mike Hawkins)Alexander Donovan will play one more QMJHL season before heading to the NCAA. (Photo: Mike Hawkins)

Now, with the Sea Dogs loading up for what they hope will be a big season and deep playoff run, Donovan will be seen as a key forward on the team once more.

Alongside star Alexis Joseph, Saint John has acquired forwards such as Jamie Glance, Oliver Ozogany and William Yared to really bolster the roster, as well as Samuel Meloche in goal.

Donovan will hope to shine alongside this roster before heading down to college as a 20-year-old.

Never want to miss out on any QMJHL news? Make sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site

Also follow @roryyarthur on X/Twitter for more updates.

Read more&nbsp;

Islanders Add Big Latvian Import D Leonards Aleksandrs Grundmanis 

Sea Dogs Add Top Slovak Import Oliver Ozogany To Promising Roster

Regiment Blueliner Quinn Norman Commits To NCAA Boston University

Wildcats Sign New England Prep Star Will Manchuso

Islanders Acquire American Blueliner Cameron Holyoke From Wildcats, Sign Import D Artem Mate

Saint John Sea DogsNCAACommitment
Latest News
1
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy