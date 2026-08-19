Sea Dogs Forward Alexander Donovan Switches NCAA Commitment To Providence

As NCAA [https://thehockeynews.com/ncaa] signing season carries on, Saint John\nSea Dogs forward Alexander Donovan has announced his commitment to Providence\nCollege, via his Instagram.\n\nDonovan, 19, was previously committed to Denver, but re-opened his options and\nnow will head to Providence, expected to happen in the 2027-28 season.\n\nThe Darien, CT, native is coming off a strong rookie QMJHL season with Saint\nJohn, scoring 53 (25+28) points in 63 games in a top-six and power play role.\n\nAlexander Donovan will play one more QMJHL season before heading to the NCAA.\n(Photo: Mike Hawkins)\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/b676fe1f-61e4-4efe-9c3c-6f05cf6ee574.jpeg]\nAlexander Donovan will play one more QMJHL season before heading to the NCAA.\n(Photo: Mike Hawkins)\n\nNow, with the Sea Dogs loading up for what they hope will be a big season and\ndeep playoff run, Donovan will be seen as a key forward on the team once more.\n\nAlongside star Alexis Joseph, Saint John has acquired forwards such as Jamie\nGlance, Oliver Ozogany and William Yared to really bolster the roster, as well\nas Samuel Meloche in goal.\n\nDonovan will hope to shine alongside this roster before heading down to college\nas a 20-year-old.\n\n--------------------------------------------------------------------------------\n\nNever want to miss out on any QMJHL [https://thehockeynews.com/qmjhl/] news?\nMake sure to book mark THN's QMJHL site [https://thehockeynews.com/qmjhl/]. \n\nAlso follow @roryyarthur [https://x.com/roryyarthur] on X/Twitter for more\nupdates.\n\n\nREAD MORE \n\nIslanders Add Big Latvian Import D Leonards Aleksandrs Grundmanis \n[https://thehockeynews.com/qmjhl/latest-news/islanders-add-big-latvian-import-d-leonards-aleksandrs-grundmanis]\n\nSea Dogs Add Top Slovak Import Oliver Ozogany To Promising Roster\n[https://thehockeynews.com/qmjhl/latest-news/sea-dogs-add-top-slovak-prospect-oliver-ozogany-to-promising-roster]\n\nRegiment Blueliner Quinn Norman Commits To NCAA Boston University\n[https://thehockeynews.com/qmjhl/latest-news/regiment-blueliner-quinn-norman-commits-to-ncaa-boston-university]\n\nWildcats Sign New England Prep Star Will Manchuso\n[https://thehockeynews.com/qmjhl/latest-news/wildcats-sign-new-england-prep-star-will-manchuso]\n\nIslanders Acquire American Blueliner Cameron Holyoke From Wildcats, Sign Import\nD Artem Mate\n[https://thehockeynews.com/qmjhl/latest-news/islanders-acquire-american-blueliner-cameron-holyoke-from-wildcats-sign-import-d-artem-mate]